How one notification and a sudden vibration saved life of this 26-year-old MP man

A 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh credits his Apple Watch for saving his life after the device alerted him to an abnormally high heart rate just moments before he was due to board a train home.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Sahil, a rice manufacturer from Nainpur, was in Jabalpur for a business meeting. After work, he decided to catch a movie before his evening train. As the movie neared its end, his Apple Watch Series 9 began vibrating repeatedly, displaying a warning that his heart rate had remained above 150 beats per minute for more than 15 minutes, despite him being seated.

“At first, I ignored it,” Sahil said. “But then I realised I wasn’t doing anything physically, yet my heart rate was so high. That’s when I got concerned.”

Instead of boarding his scheduled 7.30 pm train, Sahil visited a nearby doctor. He also ran an ECG using his Apple Watch, which appeared normal, but the doctor advised a full check-up. The hospital results revealed a blood pressure level of 180/120, considered dangerously high and potentially life-threatening.

“The doctor told me if I had taken that train, I could have had a stroke or brain haemorrhage,” Sahil recalled. He was admitted immediately for treatment and kept under observation.

Sahil now believes his Apple Watch was instrumental in saving his life. “The Apple Watch actually saved me,” he said. “I’ve started taking my health seriously, no more junk food, and I try to rest properly now.”

His family, still shaken by the close call, has encouraged him to continue using the device. Sahil, who recently got married, now plans to buy Apple Watches for his family members, given their history of heart-related issues.

Doctors say his case underscores the growing role of wearable technology in early detection of health risks. For Sahil, that single vibration on his wrist turned out to be more than a simple alert, it was a lifesaving warning.