How to detect fake job offers? Modi govt shares checklist you must follow

Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:07 PM IST

To prevent people from becoming victim of this job scam, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has come with five indicators of a bogus online job offer.

On Internet it has become easy to dupe people with fake job offers.(Image by Adrian from Pixabay )
On Internet it has become easy to dupe people with fake job offers.(Image by Adrian from Pixabay )
Cyber fraud-related cases are rising on an alarming level. Out of these cases, incidents of fraud involving promise of fake job offers have a substantial share. Even in the past week, the Narendra Modi government reported it had saved 130 employees from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia who had been lured into “false job rackets offering rich opportunities.”

To prevent people from becoming victim of this job scam, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has come with five indicators of a bogus online job offer:

1. It may be a hint of job fraud if you receive the appointment letter right away after the initial conversation with the company.

2. Another warning sign in the appointment or offer letter is an imprecise job details. Be cautious if there is vague job requirement/ job description in the appointment/ offer letter.

3. Take note of the email’s language. If it is written improperly, it can be a hoax.

4. If a potential employer requests private information while interviewing, then it may be a scam. Don’t divulge such information.

5. If you are asked to pay money for your job offers, then it could also be a cheating.

However, it may happen that you miss out some of these checks or even after following all the precautions, you may fall prey to out of the box scam techniques. In that case, the victims of cybercrime can get their complaint registered at cybercrime.gov.in.

Earlier, the External Affairs Ministry warned young people and applicants last month about “fake job rackets advertising lucrative jobs.”

The MEA reported the people had been held in the Myawaddy region, were being transported to Myanmar, and were being forced to work in inhumane conditions.

The MEA claimed ethnic armed gangs are in power and that they are holding several other foreign nationals, including Indians.

cyber fraud
Copy

