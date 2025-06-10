How to quickly connect your PlayStation 4 controller to iPhone- Step-by-step guide

Know how to turn your PlayStation 4 controller into a mobile gaming tool by connecting it to your iPhone in just a few quick steps.
Mobile gaming has changed over time, and players now use external controllers to get the most out of their iPhone games. Many may not know that a popular gamepad, the PlayStation 4 controller, can connect to an iPhone with ease. Thanks to Bluetooth, this controller works well with iPhones and offers a better gaming experience than touchscreen controls alone.
If you own a PlayStation 4 controller, you might already have a high-quality gamepad ready to use. Here’s how to connect it to your iPhone in under a minute with these simple and easy-to-follow steps.
Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on Bluetooth and make sure it is switched on. Keep this screen open so your iPhone can search for new devices.
Step 2: Activate Pairing Mode on Your PS4 Controller
Make sure your PlayStation 4 controller is turned off. Now, press and hold both the PS button (the circular button with the PlayStation logo) and the Share button (located to the left of the touchpad) at the same time. Hold these buttons until the light bar on the controller starts flashing white quickly. This means the controller is in pairing mode and ready to connect.
Open any game on your iPhone that supports external Bluetooth controllers. Your PlayStation 4 controller should now work seamlessly, allowing you to play with physical buttons instead of the touchscreen.
In short, using a PlayStation 4 controller with your iPhone can improve accuracy and responsiveness in mobile games. This simple connection method turns your existing controller into a versatile tool for gaming on the go.