How to quickly connect your PlayStation 4 controller to iPhone- Step-by-step guide

Mobile gaming has changed over time, and players now use external controllers to get the most out of their iPhone games. Many may not know that a popular gamepad, the PlayStation 4 controller, can connect to an iPhone with ease. Thanks to Bluetooth, this controller works well with iPhones and offers a better gaming experience than touchscreen controls alone. Here’s how to quickly connect your PlayStation 4 controller to your iPhone for better mobile gaming.(Pexels)

If you own a PlayStation 4 controller, you might already have a high-quality gamepad ready to use. Here’s how to connect it to your iPhone in under a minute with these simple and easy-to-follow steps.

Also read: How to quietly limit someone on Instagram without blocking, unfollowing, or causing drama

What You Need

A PlayStation 4 controller

An iPhone with Bluetooth capability

Step 1: Turn on Bluetooth on your iPhone

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on Bluetooth and make sure it is switched on. Keep this screen open so your iPhone can search for new devices.

Step 2: Activate Pairing Mode on Your PS4 Controller

Make sure your PlayStation 4 controller is turned off. Now, press and hold both the PS button (the circular button with the PlayStation logo) and the Share button (located to the left of the touchpad) at the same time. Hold these buttons until the light bar on the controller starts flashing white quickly. This means the controller is in pairing mode and ready to connect.

Also read: How to easily compress data on your iPad to save storage space

Step 3: Connect Your iPhone to the Controller

Return to your iPhone’s Bluetooth menu. Look for a device named DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller under the list of available devices. Tap this name to start the pairing process.

Step 4: Confirm the Connection

Once the controller connects, its name will move from the "Other Devices" section to the "My Devices" section in your Bluetooth settings. This confirms your iPhone recognises the controller.

Also read: How to schedule texts on Android and iPhone: Step-by-step guide

Final Step: Start Playing Your Favourite Game

Open any game on your iPhone that supports external Bluetooth controllers. Your PlayStation 4 controller should now work seamlessly, allowing you to play with physical buttons instead of the touchscreen.

In short, using a PlayStation 4 controller with your iPhone can improve accuracy and responsiveness in mobile games. This simple connection method turns your existing controller into a versatile tool for gaming on the go.