How to withdraw cash card-free from any ATM using only your phone

Carrying a debit card is no longer a requirement for withdrawing money from an ATM. A growing number of banks now offer cardless cash withdrawals powered by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This feature allows users to take out cash using mobile payment apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, or BHIM. The service, officially known as Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW), lets customers scan a QR code displayed on the ATM screen and complete the transaction through their UPI app, which makes the process quick and secure. Here’s how to withdraw cash from any ATM without carrying a debit card. (ANI)

Here’s a detailed look at how this system works, what is required, and the steps to follow for a smooth cash withdrawal.

Also read: How to use Call Screening to block spam and unknown calls on iPhone

What You Need

Before using the cardless withdrawal option, make sure you have:

A smartphone with any UPI-enabled app installed.

A bank account linked to your UPI ID.

Access to an ATM that supports “UPI Cash Withdrawal” or “ICCW.”

You can identify a supported ATM by looking for options such as “UPI Cash Withdrawal” or “Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal” on its screen.

Also read: Apple is expected to launch these products in 2026: iPhone 17e, iPhone 18 series and more

Step-by-Step Process Using Google Pay

Visit a Supported ATM: Go to an ATM that offers UPI Cash Withdrawal or ICCW services. Select the UPI Option: On the ATM screen, choose the UPI Cash Withdrawal option. Enter the Amount: Type the amount you wish to withdraw or select one from the given options. The ATM will display a secure QR code valid for 30 seconds. Open Google Pay and scan the QR Code: Open the Google Pay app on your phone and tap the QR code scanner. Scan the code shown on the ATM screen. The transaction details will appear automatically. Choose the Bank Account: Select the linked bank account from which you want to withdraw money. Authorise the Payment: Enter your UPI PIN to confirm the withdrawal. Once authorized, follow the on-screen steps on the ATM. Collect Your Cash: The ATM will dispense the amount after successful verification.

Also read: Apple may ‘depend’ on Google Gemini for smarter AI-powered Siri

Transaction Limits and Key Details

Maximum withdrawal per transaction: Rs. 10,000

Minimum withdrawal amount: Rs. 100 (in multiples of Rs. 100)

Daily withdrawal limit: As per your bank’s UPI limit

Supported apps: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM, and others

ATM support: Available only on ICCW-enabled machines

If a transaction exceeds your bank’s daily UPI or ATM limit, you may see an error message on the ATM screen or within your app.