Huawei Band 10 with 1.47-inch AMOLED display and 100 preset workout modes launched in India

Huawei has launched the Huawei Band 10 in India on Friday as part of its new range of smart wearable devices. Huawei Band 10 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED rectangular display with support for Always On Display. This smart band offers up to 14 days of battery life and comes in two case materials: polymer and aluminium alloy. The device tracks various health metrics, including sleep-heart rate variability (HRV), stress levels, and offers an Emotional Wellbeing Assistant. Huawei first launched this smart band in select global markets earlier this year in February. Huawei Band 10 has been in India with health tracking, long battery life, and swim-friendly features.(Huawei)

Huawei Band 10: Price, Colour Options and Availability

The Huawei Band 10 is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the polymer case model and Rs. 6,999 for the aluminium alloy variant in India. The company has announced a launch offer valid until June 10, which will reduce the prices to Rs. 3,699 and Rs. 4,199, respectively. Customers can buy both variants exclusively on Amazon. The polymer case is available in Black and Pink, while the aluminium alloy models come in Blue, Green, Matte Black, Purple, and White colours.

Huawei Band 10: Key Features

The Huawei Band 10 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED rectangular display with Always On Display support, which aims to offer users clear visibility of essential information. It includes touch and swipe controls along with a side button for navigation. The screen resolution stands at 194×368 pixels with a pixel density of 282ppi.

In terms of health tracking, the Huawei Band 10 measures key metrics such as sleep-heart rate variability (HRV), stress levels, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). It also includes optical heart rate monitoring and an Emotional Wellbeing Assistant. This assistant delivers wellness tips and offers calming or positive watch face suggestions. The band supports inbuilt breathing exercises to help users manage stress.

Furthermore, the device comes with 100 preset workout modes, which cover activities like running, cycling, yoga, and swimming. The Band 10 includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer to enhance activity tracking. Notably, the smart band targets swimmers by offering a 95 percent accuracy rate in swim stroke and lap detection. It achieves this through a nine-axis sensor combined with AI-based stroke recognition. The band also holds a 5ATM water resistance rating and supports both Android and iOS platforms.

