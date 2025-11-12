I tried iQOO 15’s camera ahead of November 26 launch and here are the results

iQOO is set to launch its next flagship, the iQOO 15, in India on November 26, and the company is highlighting major upgrades in the camera department. The device features a triple 50MP camera system, consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX921 VCS main sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, along with a 32MP front camera. iQOO 15 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and features a Q3 Supercomputing chip.(Debashis Sarkar)

The iQOO 15’s camera setup aims to deliver a complete shooting experience across different scenarios. The main Sony IMX921 sensor is designed to capture more light for improved clarity, while the periscope telephoto lens enables high-quality zoom with optical stabilisation support. The ultra-wide sensor adds flexibility for wider compositions and group shots. On the front, the 32MP camera supports detailed selfies and portrait shots.

For video, the iQOO 15 can record at resolutions up to 8K, with built-in stabilisation for smooth footage. The phone also integrates AI-powered image optimisation and scene recognition through OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, enhancing colour accuracy, exposure, and dynamic range automatically.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and features a Q3 Supercomputing chip, which assists in faster image processing and improved frame interpolation. Additional features like ray tracing, 8K VC cooling, and 100W FlashCharge complement the camera system for better overall performance and thermal management during extended use.

The iQOO 15 will be available in two colour variants, Alpha Edition (matte black) and Legend Edition (white with a tri-colour logo). Pre-booking starts on November 20, with customers getting a free pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and 12 months of extended warranty under the priority pass programme. The phone will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility and supported through 670+ service centres across India.