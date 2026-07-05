Behind Kylian Mbappe's ‘Dictator’ image, Didier Deschamps breaks silence on France captain's public perception

France head coach Didier Deschamps has thrown his weight behind Kylian Mbappe after fresh questions over the forward’s leadership style, insisting that the France captain’s public image is nothing like the player he sees inside the national team dressing room. Kylian Mbappe after the game against Paraguay. (Getty Images via AFP)

Mbappe was again at the centre of France’s World Cup campaign on Saturday, converting the decisive penalty in a tense 1-0 win over Paraguay that sent Les Bleus into the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals. But beyond the goal, the match also became another test of his temperament, with Paraguay turning the Round of 16 tie into a physical, disruptive contest in Philadelphia.

Deschamps defends Mbappe after France survive Paraguay test Deschamps was asked after the match whether Mbappe’s restraint and leadership showed that he had evolved as France captain. The coach, however, pushed back against the idea that this was a new side of the 27-year-old, saying the outside perception of Mbappe has long been detached from the reality within the French camp.

“There was a lot of media saying that he has evolved,” Deschamps told reporters after the match. “I don’t want to contradict myself, but Kylian has an image for you that is far from reality. I don’t want to lie. I’ve said from the first day that he had this spirit. He gave all the athletic efforts. He’s a great top-notch player on the pitch. But when he speaks, he speaks for the entire group.”

The comments came amid renewed social media chatter around Mbappe’s personality and power within teams, a perception that has followed him since his PSG years. Memes and criticism have often painted him as a domineering figure, but Deschamps made it clear that France view their captain very differently: not as a player above the group, but as one who speaks for it.

The Paraguay match only sharpened that defence. France were made to scrap for everything in a game short on rhythm and high on provocation. Paraguay defended deep, broke up play repeatedly, and dragged France into a contest that tested patience as much as it did quality.

Deschamps admitted after the match that he had even told his players to protect Mbappe late in the game because he feared the France captain could be targeted as Paraguay chased an equaliser.

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“I asked the two biggest lads to go and stand around Kylian at the end because they were going to chop him down,” Deschamps said.

“It wasn’t easy. They use every trick in the book. It’s not the kind of football that will bring people to the stadium, but they defended well. It is always difficult against these South American teams.”

Mbappe eventually made the difference from the spot after substitute Desire Doue won the penalty in the second half. It was not a vintage France performance, but it was the kind of ugly knockout win that often defines tournament runs.

For Deschamps, though, the larger message was clear. Mbappe may carry the goals, the armband and the noise that comes with being France’s biggest star, but inside the squad, the coach sees something simpler and more valuable: a captain trusted by his teammates and willing to carry the collective voice.

France will now face Morocco in the quarterfinal, with Mbappe’s leadership - and the debate around it - set to remain one of the central storylines of their World Cup campaign.