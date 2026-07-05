‘Incapable of moral courage’: Cong's Khera slams PM Modi for silence on Trump's Iran remarks during Khamenei funeral

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Pawan Khera on Sunday took a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not condemning US President Donald Trump's latest “provocative and irresponsible” statement on Iran during slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral. Pawan Khera (in picture) noted that around 10 million people, including a delegation from India, have attended slain Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral. (ANI)

Khera's remarks came in response to Trump's statement in which he said that he could have taken out the country's senior leadership “all in one shot” while they were gathered for Khamenei's funeral in Tehran.

Khera called PM Modi “compromised” and his government incapable of condemning “reckless insinuations of violence by their masters in the United States”.

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The Congress leader noted that around 10 million people, including a delegation from India, have attended the Ayatollah's funeral.

“In this context, President Donald Trump's provocative and irresponsible threats are deeply detrimental to the peace process in West Asia. What is disturbing for us is that our Compromised PM and the government he leads are incapable of summoning the moral courage to condemn such reckless insinuations of violence by their masters in the United States,” Khera said in a post on X.