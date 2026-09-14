I used Galaxy Buds and AirPods, and this is the one I would recommend

AirPods and Galaxy Buds are two of the most recognisable names in wireless audio, but comparing them as simple pairs of earbuds doesn't tell the whole story. Both offer premium sound, active noise cancellation, spatial audio and a growing list of smart features. On paper, the differences can sometimes look surprisingly small.

Galaxy Buds and AirPods take very different approaches to the wireless audio experience. (AI Generated)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The bigger distinction comes from what happens after the earbuds connect to your phone. Apple and Samsung have built their respective earbuds as extensions of their smartphone ecosystems, and that makes the choice less straightforward than simply asking which pair sounds better.

For anyone deciding between the two, the phone they already own is arguably the most important factor. An iPhone user will get considerably more from AirPods, while Samsung Galaxy users have a similar advantage with Galaxy Buds.

AirPods vs Galaxy Buds: quick comparison

Feature Galaxy Buds AirPods Ecosystem Samsung Galaxy Apple Sound profile Punchier with stronger bass More balanced and refined Noise cancellation ANC with adaptive features on supported models ANC with Adaptive Audio on supported models Spatial audio 360 Audio Personalised Spatial Audio Device switching Galaxy devices Apple devices Smart features Galaxy AI, Bixby and One UI integration Siri and Apple ecosystem features Cross platform use Works with other devices with some limitations Works with Android with some limitations Best suited for Samsung Galaxy users iPhone users

The biggest difference is not inside the earbuds

Wireless earbuds were once fairly simple products. Pair them with a phone, play music and charge them when the battery runs out. That is no longer how premium earbuds are designed.

Apple and Samsung increasingly treat their earbuds as another part of their respective ecosystems. This means features that look impressive on a product page can have very different usefulness depending on the smartphone being used.

Galaxy Buds work with Android phones beyond Samsung, and AirPods can also be connected to Android devices. However, the experience is not identical. Several advanced features, controls and ecosystem integrations are reserved for compatible devices.

Samsung, for instance, uses its Galaxy ecosystem for features such as Auto Switch, 360 Audio, Adaptive EQ and Galaxy AI-related functions on supported devices. Apple's AirPods similarly gain access to features such as Personalised Spatial Audio, automatic switching, Siri integration and Conversation Awareness when paired with compatible Apple hardware.

Sound quality is closer than you might expect

Both AirPods and Galaxy Buds deliver impressive audio, but they do not necessarily aim for exactly the same sound signature. Galaxy Buds generally have a punchier presentation, with stronger bass that can make music feel more energetic. AirPods, on the other hand, tend to favour a more balanced presentation where vocals, instruments and low frequencies sit together more evenly.

I found this difference noticeable when switching between the two, but it is not large enough to make sound quality the obvious winner.

Your preference will matter here. Listeners who enjoy stronger bass and a more energetic sound may prefer Galaxy Buds, while those looking for a more neutral and balanced presentation may find AirPods more appealing.

There is also another factor that is often overlooked: the fit. Earbud design, ear tips and the seal inside your ear can significantly change how bass, vocals and noise cancellation are perceived. Two people can therefore have quite different opinions about the same pair of earbuds.

Features are where the ecosystems pull ahead

The modern premium earbud is no longer just an audio product. It can control calls, interact with a voice assistant, adjust noise cancellation, translate conversations, track certain health metrics, and automatically switch between devices.

This is where Apple and Samsung have a significant advantage over manufacturers that make earbuds without controlling the smartphone platform.

With Galaxy Buds, Samsung can integrate the earbuds directly into One UI and connect them with other Galaxy products. Supported models can use Galaxy AI features, 360 Audio and automatic switching between compatible Galaxy devices.

AirPods offer a similar experience within Apple's ecosystem. They can move between supported Apple devices, work closely with Siri and offer features such as Personalised Spatial Audio and Conversation Awareness. On newer AirPods Pro models, Apple has also pushed further into hearing and health-related capabilities.

None of this means that an Android user cannot buy AirPods or an iPhone user cannot buy Galaxy Buds. It simply means that doing so can leave some of the product's biggest advantages unused.

ANC has become a much closer contest

Active noise cancellation is another area where the gap between premium earbuds has narrowed considerably.

Both Apple and Samsung offer ANC systems designed to reduce surrounding noise while also providing ambient or transparency modes when users need to hear what is happening around them. Their flagship models also use multiple microphones and software processing to improve voice quality during calls.

Apple's Adaptive Audio approach automatically adjusts the listening experience based on the environment, while Samsung offers Adaptive ANC on compatible Galaxy Buds models.

The result is that ANC alone is no longer a particularly convincing reason to choose one ecosystem over the other. Both can provide the isolation most users expect from premium wireless earbuds.

So, which one should you buy?

There is no universal winner between AirPods and Galaxy Buds, and that is probably the most useful conclusion from this comparison.

If you use an iPhone, AirPods are the logical choice because they make full use of Apple's ecosystem. The same argument applies to Galaxy Buds if you use a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

The sound signature can then become the secondary decision. Galaxy Buds offer a punchier and more energetic presentation, while AirPods lean towards a more balanced sound. Both are capable of delivering an excellent everyday listening experience.

The more important point is that buying either pair means buying into an ecosystem. The earbuds may sit in your ears, but a large part of what makes them useful happens on the phone in your pocket.

And that is why the AirPods versus Galaxy Buds debate is no longer simply about which earbuds sound better. It is about which ecosystem you want sitting between your ears and your smartphone.

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FAQs Are Galaxy Buds better than AirPods? It depends on your phone. Galaxy Buds make more sense with Samsung phones, while AirPods offer the strongest experience with iPhones.

Do Galaxy Buds work with iPhones? Yes, Galaxy Buds can work with iPhones, but some advanced features and controls may not be available.

Do AirPods work with Android phones? Yes, AirPods can connect to Android phones, but several Apple specific features are limited.

Which sounds better, Galaxy Buds or AirPods? Galaxy Buds generally offer a punchier sound, while AirPods have a more balanced sound profile.

Should I buy AirPods or Galaxy Buds? Choose based on your smartphone ecosystem first. iPhone users should consider AirPods, while Galaxy users should consider Galaxy Buds.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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