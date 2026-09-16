I wanted earbuds that could keep up with work and workouts, but some handled the job better than others

I wanted earbuds that could do more than sound good while playing music. For me, a useful pair needs to handle a noisy commute, keep calls clear during work and stay comfortable when I am moving around. That is why I shortlisted these five TWS earbuds from Sony, Noise, Realme, Oppo and OnePlus. They sit in the affordable to mid-range segment, but their approaches are pretty different. Some put more emphasis on noise cancellation, others focus on bass and battery life, while a few bring features such as dual-device connectivity and high-resolution audio. I have compared their specifications alongside Amazon customer feedback to see where each pair makes the most sense for everyday use.
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The Sony WF-C710N is the most straightforward option here, with a focus on balanced sound, noise cancellation and everyday comfort. Its 5mm drivers work with Sony's DSEE processing, while dual microphones support noise cancellation and Ambient Sound mode. Multipoint connectivity is useful when moving between a phone and laptop. Sony rates the earbuds for up to 8.5 hours with noise cancellation enabled, with the case taking total listening time to 30 hours. IPX4 protection also makes them suitable for everyday workouts and light exposure to sweat.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Balanced Sony sound with DSEE processing
Multipoint connectivity for work and personal devices
Good battery endurance with ANC enabled
Reasons to Avoid
Customer feedback on ANC, comfort and reliability is mixed
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers generally praise the sound quality and Sony's signature audio presentation. However, feedback on battery life, noise cancellation, connectivity, comfort, fit, reliability and build quality is mixed, with some buyers reporting excellent performance while others have encountered issues in these areas.
Why should you choose this product?
The WF-C710N is a sensible pick if sound quality and everyday usability matter more than having an extensive list of headline features. Multipoint support also makes it particularly useful for people balancing work and personal devices.
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The Master Buds 2 takes a more feature-heavy route, combining Sound by Bose tuning with adaptive ANC and 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking. The earbuds use 10mm drivers and six microphones for calls, while dual-device pairing makes them useful across work and personal devices. Noise also gives them IPX5 protection, which is handy for workouts. Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours, while the earbuds support LHDC 5.0 and Bluetooth 6.1. The feature list is impressive for the price, although the Amazon feedback suggests fit and battery performance can be less consistent.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Sound tuned by Bose
360-degree spatial audio with head tracking
Six-mic ENC and dual-device pairing
Reasons to Avoid
Fit and single-charge battery performance receive mixed feedback
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the earbuds' EQ performance and say they work particularly well with Android phones. However, battery life receives criticism, with some reporting around two hours per charge. Comfort is also divided, with some finding them comfortable and others experiencing ear pain or difficulty handling the earbuds.
Why should you choose this product?
The Bose-tuned audio is the key differentiator here. It suits buyers who want a feature-rich pair with spatial audio, adaptive ANC and dual pairing, particularly if they use Android and want more control over their sound.
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The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is built around a dual-driver setup, combining 11mm and 6mm drivers with dual DACs. It supports up to 55dB noise cancellation, 3D spatial audio and Bluetooth 6.1 with three-device connectivity. The six-mic system is designed for clearer calls, while a 45ms low-latency mode targets gaming. Battery life reaches up to 50 hours, and a 10-minute charge can provide up to 11 hours of playback. IP55 protection also gives the earbuds some breathing room during workouts and outdoor use.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Dual-driver setup for a more detailed sound profile
Long battery life and fast charging
Three-device connectivity is useful for multitasking
Reasons to Avoid
Amazon buyers report mixed reliability, particularly with microphones
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon customers praise the audio quality, call performance and noise cancellation, with some saying the ANC effectively blocks background noise. Battery life, appearance and connectivity also receive positive feedback. However, value opinions are mixed, and several customers report microphone problems during calls.
Why should you choose this product?
The dual-driver architecture and three-device connectivity give the Buds Air 8 Pro a useful combination of audio flexibility and multitasking. It is particularly suited to buyers who move between multiple devices during work and entertainment.
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The Oppo Enco Air5 Pro puts a lot of emphasis on commuting and calls. Its 12mm titanium-coated driver is paired with 55dB ANC, while the triple-microphone system is designed to suppress background noise during calls. The earbuds also support LHDC 5.0, 360-degree immersive audio and dual-device connectivity across Android, iOS and Windows. Battery life reaches up to 54 hours with ANC off, while IP55 protection makes the earbuds suitable for workouts and light exposure to water. They weigh 4.4g each, keeping the design relatively light for extended sessions.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Strong combination of ANC and call-focused features
Dual-device connectivity across different platforms
Long battery life for frequent travellers
Reasons to Avoid
LHDC Hi-Res Audio is not supported on iOS devices
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers generally praise the sound, bass and noise cancellation, with some highlighting how effectively the ANC reduces background fan noise. The glossy appearance also receives positive feedback. Fit and comfort are mixed, while battery life, connectivity and call quality generate both positive and negative reports.
Why should you choose this product?
The Enco Air5 Pro is especially useful for people who split their time between commuting and work calls. Its combination of strong ANC, triple-mic call processing, dual-device connectivity and long battery life makes it a versatile everyday option.
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The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro focuses on three areas that matter for daily use: noise cancellation, bass and battery life. It has 12mm titanium-coated drivers and up to 55dB real-time ANC, while six microphones handle AI-assisted call noise cancellation. The earbuds offer up to 54 hours of playback with the case when ANC is off, and a 10-minute charge can add up to 13 hours of playback. Bluetooth 6.0 and dual-device connectivity are useful for work, while IP55 protection gives them some resistance to dust and water.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Strong ANC and six-mic call setup
Long battery life with fast charging
Dual-device connectivity for work and personal use
Reasons to Avoid
Amazon feedback on ANC, comfort and connectivity is mixed
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers consider the earbuds good value and praise their battery life, with some reporting up to six hours of playback on a single charge. ANC feedback is mixed, while fit, comfort and Bluetooth connectivity also receive divided opinions, including reports of ear pain and connection problems.
Why should you choose this product?
Battery life is the biggest attraction here. The Nord Buds 4 Pro also combines 55dB ANC, six-mic call processing and dual-device connectivity, making it a practical option for people who spend long hours away from a charger.
Top 3 features of the best TWS earbuds
TWS earbuds
Noise cancellation
Battery
Connectivity
Sony WF-C710N
Noise Cancelling
Max. 8.5 hrs with NC ON
Multipoint
Noise Master Buds 2
Up to 51dB Adaptive ANC
Up to 30 hours
Dual pairing
realme Buds Air 8 Pro
Up to 55dB ANC
Up to 50 hours
3-device connection
OPPO Enco Air5 Pro
Up to 55dB ANC
Up to 54 hours
Dual connection
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro
55dB real-time ANC
Up to 54 hours
Dual-device connection
Factors to consider when buying TWS earbuds
- Call quality: Look for multiple microphones and effective voice noise cancellation if you regularly take calls outdoors or from busy offices.
- ANC performance: Strong ANC can make a major difference during commutes, flights and workouts in noisy environments, but fit also affects how effective it feels.
- Fit and comfort: Earbuds need to remain secure without creating pressure or pain, especially if you plan to wear them for several hours.
- Battery life: Check both the earbuds' single-charge figure and total case endurance, particularly if you spend long periods away from a charger.
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- What features should I look for in TWS earbuds?
Focus on sound quality, ANC, microphone performance, comfort, battery life and connectivity based on how you plan to use the earbuds.
- Are TWS earbuds suitable for workouts?
Yes, but check the IP rating before using them during exercise. A secure fit is equally important for preventing the earbuds from moving or falling out.
- How important is ANC in wireless earbuds?
ANC is particularly useful for commuting, travel and noisy workplaces. It is less essential if you mostly listen in quiet surroundings.
- How long should TWS earbuds last on a single charge?
Several hours of playback is common, while the charging case provides additional battery life. Actual endurance varies with ANC, volume and other features.
- Can TWS earbuds connect to two devices at the same time?
Some models support dual-device or multipoint connectivity. This can be useful when switching between a phone and laptop without manually reconnecting each time.
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