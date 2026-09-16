I wanted earbuds that could keep up with work and workouts, but some handled the job better than others

I wanted earbuds that could do more than sound good while playing music. For me, a useful pair needs to handle a noisy commute, keep calls clear during work and stay comfortable when I am moving around. That is why I shortlisted these five TWS earbuds from Sony, Noise, Realme, Oppo and OnePlus. They sit in the affordable to mid-range segment, but their approaches are pretty different. Some put more emphasis on noise cancellation, others focus on bass and battery life, while a few bring features such as dual-device connectivity and high-resolution audio. I have compared their specifications alongside Amazon customer feedback to see where each pair makes the most sense for everyday use.

I looked at five TWS earbuds from Sony, Noise, Realme, Oppo and OnePlus to see how well they handle calls, travel, workouts and everyday listening. (Amit Rahi-HT)

The Sony WF-C710N is the most straightforward option here, with a focus on balanced sound, noise cancellation and everyday comfort. Its 5mm drivers work with Sony's DSEE processing, while dual microphones support noise cancellation and Ambient Sound mode. Multipoint connectivity is useful when moving between a phone and laptop. Sony rates the earbuds for up to 8.5 hours with noise cancellation enabled, with the case taking total listening time to 30 hours. IPX4 protection also makes them suitable for everyday workouts and light exposure to sweat.

Specifications Driver 5 mm Noise cancellation Noise Cancelling Battery Max. 8.5 hrs with NC ON Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Water resistance IPX4 Reasons to Buy Balanced Sony sound with DSEE processing Multipoint connectivity for work and personal devices Good battery endurance with ANC enabled Reasons to Avoid Customer feedback on ANC, comfort and reliability is mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise the sound quality and Sony's signature audio presentation. However, feedback on battery life, noise cancellation, connectivity, comfort, fit, reliability and build quality is mixed, with some buyers reporting excellent performance while others have encountered issues in these areas.

Why should you choose this product?

The WF-C710N is a sensible pick if sound quality and everyday usability matter more than having an extensive list of headline features. Multipoint support also makes it particularly useful for people balancing work and personal devices.

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The Master Buds 2 takes a more feature-heavy route, combining Sound by Bose tuning with adaptive ANC and 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking. The earbuds use 10mm drivers and six microphones for calls, while dual-device pairing makes them useful across work and personal devices. Noise also gives them IPX5 protection, which is handy for workouts. Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours, while the earbuds support LHDC 5.0 and Bluetooth 6.1. The feature list is impressive for the price, although the Amazon feedback suggests fit and battery performance can be less consistent.

Specifications Driver 10 mm PU + PEEK Noise cancellation Adaptive ANC up to 51dB Bluetooth Bluetooth 6.1 Battery Up to 30 hours Water resistance IPX5 Reasons to Buy Sound tuned by Bose 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking Six-mic ENC and dual-device pairing Reasons to Avoid Fit and single-charge battery performance receive mixed feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the earbuds' EQ performance and say they work particularly well with Android phones. However, battery life receives criticism, with some reporting around two hours per charge. Comfort is also divided, with some finding them comfortable and others experiencing ear pain or difficulty handling the earbuds.

Why should you choose this product?

The Bose-tuned audio is the key differentiator here. It suits buyers who want a feature-rich pair with spatial audio, adaptive ANC and dual pairing, particularly if they use Android and want more control over their sound.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is built around a dual-driver setup, combining 11mm and 6mm drivers with dual DACs. It supports up to 55dB noise cancellation, 3D spatial audio and Bluetooth 6.1 with three-device connectivity. The six-mic system is designed for clearer calls, while a 45ms low-latency mode targets gaming. Battery life reaches up to 50 hours, and a 10-minute charge can provide up to 11 hours of playback. IP55 protection also gives the earbuds some breathing room during workouts and outdoor use.

Specifications Drivers 11mm + 6mm dual DAC drivers Noise cancellation Up to 55dB Bluetooth Bluetooth 6.1 Battery Up to 50 hours Water resistance IP55 Reasons to Buy Dual-driver setup for a more detailed sound profile Long battery life and fast charging Three-device connectivity is useful for multitasking Reasons to Avoid Amazon buyers report mixed reliability, particularly with microphones

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon customers praise the audio quality, call performance and noise cancellation, with some saying the ANC effectively blocks background noise. Battery life, appearance and connectivity also receive positive feedback. However, value opinions are mixed, and several customers report microphone problems during calls.

Why should you choose this product?

The dual-driver architecture and three-device connectivity give the Buds Air 8 Pro a useful combination of audio flexibility and multitasking. It is particularly suited to buyers who move between multiple devices during work and entertainment.

The Oppo Enco Air5 Pro puts a lot of emphasis on commuting and calls. Its 12mm titanium-coated driver is paired with 55dB ANC, while the triple-microphone system is designed to suppress background noise during calls. The earbuds also support LHDC 5.0, 360-degree immersive audio and dual-device connectivity across Android, iOS and Windows. Battery life reaches up to 54 hours with ANC off, while IP55 protection makes the earbuds suitable for workouts and light exposure to water. They weigh 4.4g each, keeping the design relatively light for extended sessions.

Specifications Driver 12mm titanium-coated driver Noise cancellation Up to 55dB Bluetooth Bluetooth 6.0 Battery Up to 54 hours Water resistance IP55 Reasons to Buy Strong combination of ANC and call-focused features Dual-device connectivity across different platforms Long battery life for frequent travellers Reasons to Avoid LHDC Hi-Res Audio is not supported on iOS devices

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise the sound, bass and noise cancellation, with some highlighting how effectively the ANC reduces background fan noise. The glossy appearance also receives positive feedback. Fit and comfort are mixed, while battery life, connectivity and call quality generate both positive and negative reports.

Why should you choose this product?

The Enco Air5 Pro is especially useful for people who split their time between commuting and work calls. Its combination of strong ANC, triple-mic call processing, dual-device connectivity and long battery life makes it a versatile everyday option.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro focuses on three areas that matter for daily use: noise cancellation, bass and battery life. It has 12mm titanium-coated drivers and up to 55dB real-time ANC, while six microphones handle AI-assisted call noise cancellation. The earbuds offer up to 54 hours of playback with the case when ANC is off, and a 10-minute charge can add up to 13 hours of playback. Bluetooth 6.0 and dual-device connectivity are useful for work, while IP55 protection gives them some resistance to dust and water.

Specifications Driver 12 mm titanium-coated dynamic driver Noise cancellation 55dB real-time ANC Bluetooth Bluetooth 6.0 Battery Up to 54 hours Water resistance IP55 Reasons to Buy Strong ANC and six-mic call setup Long battery life with fast charging Dual-device connectivity for work and personal use Reasons to Avoid Amazon feedback on ANC, comfort and connectivity is mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers consider the earbuds good value and praise their battery life, with some reporting up to six hours of playback on a single charge. ANC feedback is mixed, while fit, comfort and Bluetooth connectivity also receive divided opinions, including reports of ear pain and connection problems.

Why should you choose this product?

Battery life is the biggest attraction here. The Nord Buds 4 Pro also combines 55dB ANC, six-mic call processing and dual-device connectivity, making it a practical option for people who spend long hours away from a charger.

Top 3 features of the best TWS earbuds

TWS earbuds Noise cancellation Battery Connectivity Sony WF-C710N Noise Cancelling Max. 8.5 hrs with NC ON Multipoint Noise Master Buds 2 Up to 51dB Adaptive ANC Up to 30 hours Dual pairing realme Buds Air 8 Pro Up to 55dB ANC Up to 50 hours 3-device connection OPPO Enco Air5 Pro Up to 55dB ANC Up to 54 hours Dual connection OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro 55dB real-time ANC Up to 54 hours Dual-device connection

Factors to consider when buying TWS earbuds

Call quality: Look for multiple microphones and effective voice noise cancellation if you regularly take calls outdoors or from busy offices.

ANC performance: Strong ANC can make a major difference during commutes, flights and workouts in noisy environments, but fit also affects how effective it feels.

Fit and comfort: Earbuds need to remain secure without creating pressure or pain, especially if you plan to wear them for several hours.

Battery life: Check both the earbuds' single-charge figure and total case endurance, particularly if you spend long periods away from a charger.

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FAQs What features should I look for in TWS earbuds? Focus on sound quality, ANC, microphone performance, comfort, battery life and connectivity based on how you plan to use the earbuds.

Are TWS earbuds suitable for workouts? Yes, but check the IP rating before using them during exercise. A secure fit is equally important for preventing the earbuds from moving or falling out.

How important is ANC in wireless earbuds? ANC is particularly useful for commuting, travel and noisy workplaces. It is less essential if you mostly listen in quiet surroundings.

How long should TWS earbuds last on a single charge? Several hours of playback is common, while the charging case provides additional battery life. Actual endurance varies with ANC, volume and other features.

Can TWS earbuds connect to two devices at the same time? Some models support dual-device or multipoint connectivity. This can be useful when switching between a phone and laptop without manually reconnecting each time.

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