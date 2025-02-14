If iPhone SE 4 gets Apple A18 chip, what will it mean for iPhone 16?

Apple iPhone SE 4 release date may have finally been revealed, based on a tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook on X (formerly Twitter). Cook hinted at testing a "new member of the family," which is likely the upcoming iPhone SE model. This aligns with reporting from industry insiders, including Mark Gurman, further solidifying speculation around the device. The iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be an exciting release, especially due to its rumoured specifications. Know what the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will have in store for the users. (Unsplash)

As with previous SE models, its biggest selling point is expected to be its processor and flagship-level performance at a mid-range price. This time, the phone is rumoured to feature the Apple A18 chip—the same one powering the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. But what does this mean for the iPhone 16? Could it impact its sales? Let’s talk about it.

iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 16 to deliver similar high-end performance

Reports suggest that Apple will include Apple Intelligence with the iPhone SE 4, primarily facilitated by the Apple A18 chipset, a 3nm processor. It is marginally less powerful than the Apple A18 Pro, which features in the iPhone 16 Pro. Coincidentally, this is the same chipset used in the iPhone 16 vanilla models.

Reports also suggest that Apple could pair this chipset with 8GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 4, meaning it would have the same capacity as the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro.

Simply put, if the iPhone SE 4 does ship with the Apple A18 chipset, it would be equally as powerful as the iPhone 16. If you are buying an iPhone 16 just for its performance, you may also be happy with the iPhone SE 4, which will come at a much lower price point.

Will people stop buying the iPhone 16 after the iPhone SE 4 launch?

The design is expected to be quite modern this time around, reminiscent of the iPhone 14. However, there are expected to be key differences between the iPhone SE 4 and the iPhone 16.

Firstly, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to miss out on premium features like the Dynamic Island. Instead, it could continue to feature a traditional notch, similar to the iPhone 14.

Another key differentiator would be the optics and camera experience. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with only a single-camera setup, meaning users will miss out on the ultra-wide-angle lens found in the iPhone 16.

That being said, if you are looking for a more complete phone and don’t necessarily have budget constraints, the iPhone 16 will continue to be the better choice for most people. It also offers several feel-good factors, like the Dynamic Island and the new Camera Control button, which it shares with the iPhone 16 Pro models. So, for someone who wants all the bells and whistles of the latest iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16 remains the obvious choice.

Of course, this is strictly a personal opinion, and things may vary.

The pricing game

Recently, the iPhone 16 has seen price drops during sales. In fact, it is consistently available for less than ₹70,000 and, in some cases, even close to ₹60,000. Now, if you consider the expected pricing of the iPhone SE 4—$499 in the US (around ₹50,000-60,000)—it would be interesting to see if people opt for a discounted iPhone 16 model instead of paying full price for the iPhone SE 4 at launch.

The difference in pricing isn’t expected to be huge and it remains to be seen how Apple prices the SE 4 in India, as this is where the real interest lies.