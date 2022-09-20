Home / Technology / In-app purchases for Apple users will be costlier in these countries from Oct

In-app purchases for Apple users will be costlier in these countries from Oct

technology
Published on Sep 20, 2022 09:43 AM IST

According to report, the changes in prices will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, the value added tax (VAT) and the corporate income tax at five per cent rates respectively.

Apple said prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store will increase in countries including Japan, Malaysia and the ones using Euro as currency.(Representational Image: Unsplash)
Written by Aryan Prakash

Technology giant Apple has said the prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store will be hiked in several countries including Japan, Malaysia and the ones using Euro from October.

The new prices which exclude auto-renewable subscriptions will be effective from October 5, Apple said in a blog post. According to report, the changes in prices will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, the value added tax (VAT) and the corporate income tax at five per cent rates respectively.

“Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price. Exhibit B of the Paid Applications Agreement will be updated to indicate that Apple collects and remits applicable taxes in Vietnam”, the blog post added further.

The decision to increase prices of apps and in-app purchases comes days after the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled several high-end products at its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook unveiled the new iPhone 14 series which is now available for sale.

The iPhone 14 series includes four variants i.e iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new iPhone has retained the look of the previous version. It comes with a camera enhancement, a satellite connectivity feature and a new interface called Dynamic Island.

The technology giant also unveiled Apple Watch 8 and the Airpods Pro 2 during the marquee event.

apple inc.
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
