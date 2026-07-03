Parts of Mumbai receive heavy rainfall as IMD places city under ‘orange alert’

Many parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Friday morning as the city continued to remain under an ‘orange alert’. Civic officials said dewatering pumps and manual labour were deployed to clear the inundated stretches. (HT picture)

An orange alert for rain means rainfall ranging from 115.6mm to 204.4mm in a 24-hour period.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded significant rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Friday, with Santacruz, the city’s base weather station, receiving 101mm of rain and Colaba 111.8mm.

The heavy rain led to temporary waterlogging at several locations, including Sakkar Panchayat, National Old Market, Gandhi Market, Mahalaxmi Junction, Noor-E-Ilahi Masjid in Chembur, Sakinaka, Welcome Hotel in Ghatkopar and the Andheri subway.

Civic officials said dewatering pumps and manual labour were deployed to clear the inundated stretches. The city also reported 121 complaints of tree and branch falls. A total of 29 short-circuit incidents and ten incidents of wall or house collapses were also reported across Mumbai.

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The IMD has placed Mumbai under an orange alert till July 6, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

For Friday, the weather bureau has forecast continued spells of rain in the city and suburbs, with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, accompanied by gusty winds of 50-60 kmph,with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to remain around 27°C and 22°C, respectively.

The IMD predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai for Saturday.

Despite the intense showers, Central, Western Railway services and road traffic across Mumbai were functioning smoothly on Friday morning.