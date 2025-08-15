Independence Day 2025: How to add the Indian flag to your WhatsApp, Instagram, profile pictures- Har Ghar Tiranga

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, the government’s Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 campaign is inspiring citizens to proudly display the national flag at their homes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again called upon every household to participate, reinforcing the importance of national pride. Beyond physical displays, many Indians also express their patriotism online by adding the tricolour to their social media profile pictures on platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). This guide explains how to update your profile photo quickly and easily. Independence Day 2025: Show your patriotism online with the Indian tricolour on your profile picture this Independence Day. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Adding the Indian Flag to Your Facebook Profile Picture

Facebook provides a simple method to overlay the Indian flag using its Frames feature on the mobile app. Begin by opening the Facebook app and tapping your profile icon. Select a new profile picture and choose the Add Frames option. Navigate to the Flags category and select the Indian flag. The tricolour will now appear over your profile image. Tap Next to confirm and set it as your profile picture.

To use this image on other platforms, save it to your device. View your profile photo, tap the three dots, and select Save to phone. The image can now be uploaded to Instagram, WhatsApp, or X without further modification.

Adjusting Your Profile Picture for Different Platforms

Each social media platform has its recommended image dimensions. For the best results, resize your image before uploading. Facebook profile photos are best at 170 x 170 pixels, X (Twitter) uses 400 x 400 pixels, Instagram recommends 180 x 180 pixels, and WhatsApp works well with 500 x 500 pixels. Correct sizing ensures the flag is displayed clearly without cropping.

Updating Your Profile Picture on Various Platforms

On Instagram, go to Profile, tap Edit Profile, select Change Profile Photo, choose New Profile Photo, select the image, and confirm. For WhatsApp, open Settings, tap your profile picture, select the Camera icon, choose the saved image, and tap Done. On X, navigate to Profile, click Edit profile, upload your image, and save.

Alternate Methods Without Facebook

If you do not use Facebook or prefer a different approach, several apps and online tools can overlay the Indian flag onto your profile photo. Apps such as Snapseed or dedicated tools like Flag Stickers for Picture and Flag Face allow you to add the tricolour with custom positioning. Websites like flagmypicture.com and lunapic.com provide similar functionality for those who prefer a browser-based solution. These tools offer flexibility in style and placement, letting you create a personalised patriotic profile image for Independence Day.

By following these steps, you can showcase your support for Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 and express your patriotism across all major social media platforms.

