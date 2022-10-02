India will take lead in 6G, says telecom minister days after 5G launch

A day after the launch of 5G mobile services in India, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday India will take a lead in 6G as desired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vaishnaw said, “As per the PM’s desires, India will take a lead in 6G.”

A day ago, Vaishnaw said 5G services would bring fundamental changes across several sectors, including education, health, and agriculture and will create new opportunities. On September 25, the telecom minister said the Union government's target will be to cover the entire country with 5G within two years.

On Saturday, Modi launched 5G services in the country and said it marked the beginning of a new era and presented an infinite sky of opportunities.

"Today, 130 crore Indians are getting a wonderful gift in the form of 5G from the country and from the telecom industry of the country," Modi said at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022.

The 5G services in India have started with Bharti Airtel rolling out services in eight cities, including the national capital Delhi and Mumbai.

Reliance Jio, which emerged as the top bidder in the 5G spectrum auction, will roll out services in four metros sometime in October, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said that by December next year, Jio 5G will be delivered to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of India.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VI), on the other hand, has not indicated any fixed timeline for rolling out 5G services.

