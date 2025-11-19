Indian government issues ‘critical’ warning, if you use WiFi router of this big brand you are…

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a critical severity alert for thousands of users across the country who rely on select Asus DSL-series Wi-Fi routers in their homes and small offices. The warning flags a newly discovered authentication bypass flaw that could allow remote attackers to break into affected routers without any user interaction, putting entire networks at risk. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-59367, affects three widely used models in India. Image used for representative purpose only.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-59367, affects three widely used models in India: Asus DSL-AC51, DSL-N16, and DSL-AC750. These Wi-Fi routers are commonly deployed in households, SOHO setups and small businesses, making the exposure significant.

According to CERT-In, the flaw allows attackers to bypass login safeguards and gain full access to the router’s interface. Once inside, a hacker can silently alter configuration settings, monitor internet traffic, intercept personal or financial data, or compromise any device connected to the network. Security analysts warn that such access could also enable more sophisticated follow-up attacks, such as redirecting users to fake banking pages, taking over smart home gadgets, or launching scams from the compromised network.

What makes the vulnerability particularly dangerous is that it can be exploited remotely and without the user doing anything, significantly raising the threat level for anyone still running outdated firmware on these models.

CERT-In has urged all affected users to immediately install the latest firmware updates released by Asus on its official support website. Users have also been advised to review their router’s security settings, change default passwords, disable remote management features if not required, and keep a close eye on network logs for any suspicious behaviour.

While Asus has begun pushing out patches, the government’s warning underscores a larger pattern India has been witnessing, vulnerable networking devices in daily use becoming easy entry points for cybercriminals. With millions relying on Wi-Fi routers for work, banking, entertainment and smart home connectivity, CERT-In’s alert is a reminder that keeping networking hardware updated is just as important as securing phones and laptops.

The agency has also said it will continue monitoring the situation and issue further advisories if new risks emerge.