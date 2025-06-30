Indian government wants you to use these tools to keep your devices safe

With cyber threats becoming more frequent and sophisticated, the Indian government is taking steps to help people protect their digital lives. As part of its Cyber Swachhta Kendra initiative, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is offering a set of eight free security tools to safeguard smartphones, laptops, and desktops from malware, botnets, and other online dangers. These tools are available to everyone, and they’re designed to improve your device’s security without costing a rupee.(Representational image)

These tools are available to everyone, and they’re designed to improve your device’s security without costing a rupee.

For Windows Users: Three Trusted Antivirus Solutions

If you use a Windows laptop or desktop, you can choose from three government-recommended antivirus programs that are built to detect and remove harmful software and bots: eScan Antivirus, K7 Security and Quick Heal. These tools are useful for cleaning up infected systems and preventing future threats.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Air expected to debut in coming months

For Android Phones: Stay Safe on the Go

Android users also have protection available. The eScan Antivirus app for Android can help get rid of mobile-based threats.

In addition, MeitY recommends M-Kavach 2, a mobile security app developed specifically for smartphones. It includes features like: App management, Anti-theft tools and Protection against suspicious apps and links. This is a solid choice for anyone looking to keep their phone secure in day-to-day use.

Extra Security Tools Everyone Should Know About

Beyond antivirus, the government is also promoting three other handy tools to boost overall digital hygiene:

USB Pratirodh – Prevents malware from spreading via USB drives by blocking unauthorised access.

AppSamvid – Allows only approved software to run on your system, reducing the risk of hidden malware.

Browser JSGuard – A browser extension that protects you from harmful scripts while browsing the internet.

All Free, All Easy to Download

All of these tools are available for free through the Cyber Swachhta Kendra website. Whether you're a student, a working professional, or just someone looking to stay safe online, these apps are a simple way to strengthen your device security without spending anything. If you’ve never tried using these tools before, now’s a good time to give them a go and keep your personal data protected.