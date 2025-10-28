Indian techie left high-paying job at Meta to start his own biz in Bihar, forced to quit…

Amit Kumar, a former Vice President of Product Development at Meta, has opened up about his failed attempt to build a thriving startup ecosystem in Bihar. The IIT Delhi and MIT Sloan alumnus left his high-paying tech job in California in 2023 to return home and invest in the state’s innovation ecosystem. Before joining Meta, he held leadership roles at Google and Amazon, focusing on product development and global strategy.(Gemini)

A dream to transform Bihar’s startup landscape

In a now-viral LinkedIn post, Kumar wrote, “Two years ago, I made one of the biggest decisions of my life. I quit my job at Meta USA and returned to India with a purpose: to build something meaningful in Bihar, my home state.”

His goal, he said, was to create opportunities, mentor young founders, and showcase that Bihar could stand as a hub of innovation and growth, not just in agriculture or manufacturing, but in technology and entrepreneurship.

Kumar even began hosting workshops and mentorship sessions for aspiring entrepreneurs, connecting them with investors and product leaders from Silicon Valley.

Facing the harsh reality

But what followed, Kumar said, was a sobering experience. “The ground reality is very different. I’ve seen more self-interest than collaboration, more promises than actions, and more manipulation than professionalism,” he revealed.

Despite raising ₹130 crore in pre-seed capital from global investors to nurture early-stage ventures, Kumar struggled to get things off the ground. Bureaucratic hurdles, lack of ecosystem support, and resistance to transparent business practices made execution difficult.

“The challenges didn’t come from a lack of ideas or funding, but from a lack of integrity, transparency, and accountability in many local interactions,” he noted.

‘I was too emotional’ - Kumar admits mistakes

Kumar reflected on how his emotional attachment to his home state may have clouded his professional judgement. “I didn’t follow strict processes while dealing with certain people because I was too emotional, driven by my connection to Bihar and my belief in Biharis. That trust, unfortunately, was often misplaced,” he admitted.

His post also hints at internal conflicts within the local startup community, suggesting that personal agendas often outweighed collaborative efforts.

Moving on, not giving up

After two years of trying to build a sustainable base in Bihar, Kumar said he was forced to move his operations elsewhere. “The decision to shift came not from frustration but from acceptance,” he said, calling it a necessary step to continue his entrepreneurial mission more effectively.

Still, he remains hopeful about Bihar’s long-term potential. “Change can only begin when truth is accepted, and I’ve accepted mine. Bihar will rise, not through slogans, but through integrity, discipline, and real work,” Kumar concluded.

Who is Amit Kumar?

Amit Kumar is an IIT Delhi graduate and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. Before joining Meta, he held leadership roles at Google and Amazon, focusing on product development and global strategy. At Meta, he was part of several global innovation projects before deciding to return to India. His move to Bihar was seen as an attempt to inspire reverse brain drain and build homegrown tech entrepreneurship in smaller Indian states.