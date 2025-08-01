Infinix GT 30 5G+ India launch confirmed with LED design and Dimensity 7400 SoC

Infinix is preparing to launch the Infinix GT 30 5G+ in India soon. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart, where a dedicated microsite for the device has already gone live. The device carries the slogan, "The Game Starts With You," and its design matches earlier leaks, including a rear panel with LED lighting similar to the recently launched Infinix GT 30 Pro. Infinix GT 30 5G+ is set to launch in India soon, with new gaming features and an LED design.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Infinix GT 30 5G+ India Launch Confirmed

The launch of the Infinix GT 30 5G+ in India is confirmed after the device appeared on multiple certification platforms such as TUV Rheinland, FCC, Google Play Console, and Geekbench. Additionally, the device is listed on the Carlcare Spare Parts page, which further indicates the launch is imminent. The official Infinix website also displays the phone, reinforcing the expectation of an upcoming release.

Also read: Infinix GT 30 Pro review: Fast, flashy, and fine-tuned for gaming on a budget

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Design and Key Specifications (Tipped)

Design details from the listing show the device will have an LED light setup on the rear panel, a feature seen on the Infinix GT 30 Pro. The camera module is positioned at the top-right corner of the back panel, and the phone will have a flat-frame structure. The company might also introduce new colour options for the Infinix GT 30.

Also read: Infinix Note 50X vs Realme P3: Know which smartphone is worth your money under ₹15000

Recently, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore shared images of the device, showing a green version with the same LED rear panel lighting seen on the official website. This confirms the leaked photos are likely of the Infinix GT 30.

Also read: iPhone 16e quick review: Compact but powerful contender

Furthermore, the device will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and a 1.5K resolution display, promising solid performance and visual quality. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is expected to include gaming-focused features, similar to those found in the Infinix GT 30 Pro. While Infinix has not announced the official launch date, the Flipkart microsite and certification listings suggest the Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be available for purchase in India soon.