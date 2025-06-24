Infinix GT 30 Pro review: Fast, flashy, and fine-tuned for gaming on a budget

Infinix GT 30 Pro review: Gaming phones aren’t just flagships anymore, mid-range options now pack enough punch for serious play, and Infinix seems to be aiming right at that space with its latest device - the GT 30 Pro, a follow-up to last year’s GT 20 Pro. This new model offers enhanced performance, design, camera and battery capacity, and is aimed at those who want a high-performance gaming device without paying flagship prices. Infinix GT 30 Pro is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

One of the standout additions is a pair of built-in shoulder triggers, something rarely seen in this price bracket. It also comes with a dedicated game centre offering various controls typically seen in higher-end devices.

While the specs look promising on paper, real-world use can reveal a different picture. In this review, I’ll explore how the phone handles long gaming sessions, multitasking, and performs with everyday tasks. If you want a clear look at what the GT 30 Pro offers for gaming and beyond, this review covers it all.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Review: Design

Infinix has taken a direct approach with the GT 30 Pro - this is a phone that speaks to gamers without subtlety. Its rear panel, based on what the brand calls Cyber Mecha 2.0, clearly borrows inspiration from high-performance gaming machines. From the moment you pick it up, its design hints at its performance-first intentions.

Infinix GT 30 Pro comes in two finishes: Blade White and Dark Flare, and I received the latter for the review. It has a darker tone with red accents around the camera and subtle RGB lighting, which clearly indicates its gaming purpose without being excessive.

Unlike many gaming phones that try to mask their intent with flashy designs, the Infinix GT 30 Pro fully owns its gaming identity. It features RGB lighting, shoulder triggers, and red accents near the camera, which gives you an option to showcase its gaming nature or keep a low profile when needed.

On the other hand, the back panel uses polycarbonate with a matte finish, which gives a solid grip and resists the device from accidental slips during intense gaming sessions. Additionally, despite its bold look and gamer-centric design, the handset maintains a slim 7.99 mm profile and weighs just 188 grams, which makes it comfortable to hold over long periods of gaming sessions.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Cyber Mecha 2.0. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

Furthermore, the phone’s layout includes well-positioned power and volume buttons on the side, and they are easy to reach. At the bottom, it offers a Type-C charging port, a SIM card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker. The top edge carries an additional speaker, a small IR blaster, and a secondary microphone, the IR blaster being a practical feature not always found in this segment and is so useful for controlling devices remotely. The GT 30 Pro clearly identifies itself as a gaming phone but manages to maintain a level of subtlety that lets it fit in everyday situations without standing out too much.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Review: Display and Sound

Infinix GT 30 Pro display. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

The Infinix GT 30 Pro sports a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. That high refresh rate truly stands out when scrolling through menus or during fast-paced games. Everything feels responsive and fluid. But a quick heads-up: not all apps fully support 144Hz. For instance, in BGMI, you’re limited to 120Hz, so running the display at 144Hz doesn’t always bring extra benefits and can drain battery faster.

The display gets seriously bright, peaking at 4,500 nits, which made it easy for me to read content even under direct sunlight. However, the adaptive brightness sensor didn’t always respond immediately. Sometimes, the phone took a few seconds to adjust when switching from dark to bright environments, particularly after waking from standby. It wasn’t a deal-breaker, but noticeable during outdoor use. Although the colour reproduction felt well-balanced while streaming content or gaming. It didn’t oversaturate the visuals.

On the other hand, Infinix has introduced a feature called the Dynamic Bar, somewhat like the iPhone’s Dynamic Island. It shows important info in a neat strip, and you can customise it for things like Face Unlock animations, call info, charging status, or Spotify. It’s a thoughtful addition for quick access to key details. Moreover, the display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, which protects the display against scratches and drops.

Switching gears to sound, the dual stereo speakers deliver surprisingly loud and clear audio, supported by DTS Sound and Hi-Res Audio certification. I tested some EDM tracks and didn’t feel the need for earphones. At max volume, the phone’s back vibrates with sound, creating an immersive listening experience.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Review: Software

The Infinix GT 30 Pro runs on Android 15 with XOS 15 on top. It offers several customisation features and AI tools designed to simplify daily tasks. The Folax Assistant lets you control the phone with voice commands, while the AI Note and Writing Assistant aim to boost productivity. For photos, the AI Eraser and AI Cutout tools help refine images quickly. Additionally, the gamers get a dedicated GT Gaming Dashboard, which includes features like FPS monitoring, trigger mapping, and touch sensitivity settings. Moreover, the Infinix promises two OS updates and three security patches, which aligns with what you’d expect in this price range.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Review: Performance

Playing BGMI on high settings. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

The Infinix GT 30 Pro makes its mark where it matters most for gamers: performance. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, built with a 4nm process, and is paired with the Mali-G615 MC6 GPU. This combo gives the GT 30 Pro a solid edge over many competitors in its price range. Additionally, you have two RAM options: 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, coupled with 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. You can expand virtual RAM by an additional 8GB or 12GB, depending on the model.

But numbers only tell part of the story. In real life, this phone handles heavy games impressively well. I tested a few demanding titles like BGMI, Free Fire, and Genshin Impact at high settings, and the GT 30 Pro kept up without any major hiccups. It consistently hit an average of 116 FPS, sometimes even reaching 120 FPS. Krafton’s official certification for 120 FPS gameplay in BGMI is a clear nod to the phone’s gaming chops, and that really matters if you want smooth, responsive gameplay without breaking the bank.

Although after about an hour of an intense gaming session, the phone did heat up around the upper back, which is expected given the hardware involved. Still, I didn’t notice any significant drop in performance, so it handles long gaming sessions better than I anticipated.

GT Triggers(Ijaj Khan/HT)

One feature I found genuinely useful is the GT Triggers. Unlike regular physical buttons, these touch-sensitive triggers sit at the top corners of the screen and can be assigned to any in-game action, like shooting or jumping. Setting them up is simple: just drag the function to the trigger area, and you’re set. It made gameplay smoother since I didn’t have to constantly tap on the screen. The triggers respond quickly, which is essential for games that need fast reactions.

On top of that, the phone offers bypass charging, a dedicated sports mode, and touch optimisations, along with a voice changer feature that adds a fun twist to gaming sessions.

On benchmarks, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G holds its ground with an AnTuTu score of 13,02,144 and GeekBench 6 results of 985 (single-core) and 3548 (multi-core). In the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test, it scored 2,847, with 79.4% stability. But when compared to other phones in the same price range, many offer better performance, especially with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chips.

Infinix GT 30 Pro's benchmark test results. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

The Infinix GT 30 Pro also includes MediaTek’s Hyper Engine and the X-Boost Gaming Engine. These work together to reduce latency and control device temperature. The 6-layer 3D Vapour Chamber Cooling system helps keep things from getting too hot during extended play or when using the device in Delhi’s hot weather.

X-Boost Gaming Engine

Infinix GT 30 Pro Review: Camera

The Infinix GT 30 Pro features a 108MP rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP front camera.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

The Infinix GT 30 Pro doesn’t try to impress with flashy camera features, but it handles the essentials quite well. It comes with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 13MP front camera for selfies.

In daylight settings, the primary camera captures images with accurate colours and clear details. The AI helps sharpen photos and balance contrast, which keeps colours close to natural and without making it oversaturated. The ultra-wide lens offers additional framing options but does not significantly stand out. Additionally, the portrait mode applies background blur effectively but struggles with edge detection around complex subjects like hair and shoulders. On the other hand, the front camera performs well under good lighting conditions and delivers sharp selfies with low noise. In low light, selfies show some grain, but AI enhancements help improve dynamic range and overall clarity.

To be fair, Infinix isn’t pushing this as a camera-centric phone. It's more about gaming and performance. But for a device priced around Rs. 25,000, the camera performance fits the bill for everyday use without major complaints. It won’t wow you, but it won’t let you down either.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Review: Battery Life and Charging

Battery health. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, and support for 10W reverse wired and 5W reverse wireless charging. It also includes bypass charging, which powers the device directly through the charger without routing through the battery. That came in handy during long gaming sessions and will let you stay plugged in without adding strain to the battery.

Furthermore, the GT 30 Pro got me through my usual routine, like gaming, taking calls, and scrolling through social media on a single charge. I didn’t need to plug it in until the end of the day. Also, it took me to recharge the device from 0 to 50% in around 25 to 30 minutes, and it fully juiced up in about an hour. Moreover, the 45W charger that comes in the box did the job well. I also liked that I could charge my other gadgets with the phone while on the go

Final Verdict

The Infinix GT 30 Pro offers solid value for its price, especially if gaming tops your priority list. Features like 144Hz display, shoulder triggers, bypass charging, and reliable performance make it a good pick for budget-conscious gamers with a flagship-level feel. Its design and extras like wireless charging and Dynamic Bar add to the overall appeal. However, if camera quality, build quality and a cleaner software experience are more of a priority for you, you may wish to consider other alternatives that offer better value for money in the same price range. Though at around Rs. 25,000, the phone justifies its price by focusing on what it claims to do well - gaming.