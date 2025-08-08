Infinix GT 30 5G mobile with GT gaming triggers and 64MP camera launched in India

Infinix has launched its budget-friendly gaming series smartphone, the Infinix GT 30 5G+, in India. The device features the company’s Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and comes packed with a rear white LED lighting setup, and includes GT Shoulder Triggers for enhanced control during gaming or for assigning custom functions. Let’s take a look at its specifications, features, price and more. Infinix GT 30 5G mobile with Cyber Mecha design and GT triggers launched in India. (Infinix )

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Price and Availability

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is priced at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs. 20,999, respectively. The device comes in three colour options: Blade White, Cyber Green, and Pulse Blue. It will be available for purchase starting from August 14 via Flipkart and other offline retail stores across the country.

Infinix GT 30 5G Mobile: Specifications and Features

Infinix GT 30 5G+ features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. It also features a 2,160Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 2,304Hz PWM dimming, and TÜV Rheinland Eye Care Certification. Additionally, it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i glass protection.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Infinix GT 30 5G+ houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 10W reverse wired charging and bypass charging support. The device runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15 and is promised two major OS updates along with three years of security patches. Furthermore, the handset also comes with a bunch of AI features, including Folax AI Voice Assistant, AI Note, AI Gallery, and AI Writing Assistant, alongside support for Google’s Circle to Search.

For Gaming, the ‘GT Shoulder Triggers’ are positioned on the right edge, offering customisable functions such as camera control and video playback in addition to gaming input. The device supports up to 90fps in BGMI and comes with XBoost AI enhancements, including Magic Voice Changer, Zone Touch Master, and Esports mode, according to the company. A 6-layer 3D vapour chamber cooling system is also integrated.

Lastly, the handset carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. In terms of connectivity, the handset includes 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port, and also an in-display fingerprint sensor and UltraLink connectivity for added security.