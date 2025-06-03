Infinix GT 30 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC launched in India

Infinix has launched its budget-friendly gaming smartphone, Infinix GT 30 Pro, the successor to last year’s GT 20 Pro, in India. The latest device aims to cater needs of gaming enthusiasts without stretching the budget. The Infinix GT 30 Pro comes with various features designed for gaming, including a flat AMOLED display, back lighting, shoulder triggers, and more. Let's take a closer look at what Infinix has to offer. Infinix GT 30 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, a larger display and more. (Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Price and Availability

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is available in two configurations: the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 26,999, respectively. Additionally, Infinix is offering bank discounts and other launch offers, which will bring down the effective launch day price to Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively, to attract early buyers. The GT 30 Pro will be available exclusively through Flipkart starting from June 12.

Also read: Realme Neo 7 Turbo key features tipped online ahead of May 29 launch: Here’s what to expect

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Specifications and Features

This Infinix GT 30 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The screen uses LTPS technology and is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection. It also carries an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, which will allow it to handle splashes and light rain but not full immersion.

Under the hood, the Infinix GT 30 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage to give users fast performance and ample space for apps and games. To manage heat during extended gaming, the device also included a six-layer 3D vapour chamber cooling system that Infinix says improves heat dissipation by 20 percent compared to its predecessor.

Also read: PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts

For gamers, Infinix has added shoulder triggers that offer more control in games, which will enhance the overall gameplay experience. For photography, the phone includes a 108MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens on the back. It also has a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Additionally, the device supports video recording of up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with the rear camera, while the selfie camera can record 4K at 30 frames per second.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro confirmed to feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 6,200mAh battery, and more

Moreover, the Infinix GT 30 Pro houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. In addition, it also introduces 30W wireless fast charging, a feature not present in previous Infinix models such as the Note 50s and Note 50x.