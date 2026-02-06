Infinix rolls out XOS 16 with AI features, gaming tools, and system updates

Infinix has announced the launch of XOS 16, its latest software version based on Android 16. The new operating system focuses on simplifying daily phone use through interface changes, wider personalisation controls, added gaming functions, and AI-based productivity tools. According to the company, XOS 16 reduces on-screen elements and shortens the number of steps required to complete common tasks. Infinix has announced XOS 16, introducing interface updates, AI-based tools, and system features for its smartphones. (Infinix)

Personalisation and Interface Updates A key part of the update is personalisation. XOS 16 allows users to change layouts, wallpapers, and themes across the lock screen and home screen. Users can create custom themes and wallpapers using multiple formats supported by AI-based tools. Infinix has also introduced a Depth Effect that links the lock screen and home screen visually. The update includes new design options such as illustrated patterns, animated elements, and AI-generated portraits, giving users more control over how their phones look.

AI Tools for Work and Daily Use XOS 16 also adds several AI-driven tools aimed at work, study, and daily organisation. One of the main additions is Mind Hub, an AI-powered space that collects and organises content based on what appears on the screen. The tool can store notes, reminders, dates, phone numbers, and addresses without manual sorting. Another feature, One-Tap FlashMemo, turns notes into calendar events quickly. AskFolax allows users to save ideas with a single tap, while AI Writing helps edit messages. AI Suggestions studies usage patterns and recommends apps at specific times based on routine.

Gaming Features For gaming users, XOS 16 introduces multiple updates. Frame interpolation improves motion flow in supported games. The Magic Voice Changer and Voice Command features allow players to change voices or use voice controls during gameplay. These additions aim to expand in-game interaction without external tools.

The update also brings system-level changes. XOS 16 introduces a Transfer for iPhone feature that uses NFC to send photos to Apple devices without requiring an internet connection. Another addition is bypass charging, which allows the phone to draw power directly from the charger during use, helping manage heat while gaming or streaming.

Infinix has confirmed that XOS 16 will be pre-installed on all upcoming smartphones from the brand. The company also plans to release the update for select existing models. However, Infinix has not yet shared the list of supported devices or the rollout timeline.