Infinix Smart 10 5G launching on July 25 in India: Key features and availability confirmed

Infinix has confirmed that its upcoming budget-friendly smartphone, the Infinix Smart 10, will launch in India on July 25. The device will be available exclusively on Flipkart after its release. A dedicated microsite for the product is already live on the e-commerce platform, which has revealed its key specifications and features. Let’s have a look at what Infinix has to offer. Infinix Smart 10 5G is set to launch in India on July 25 and will be available on Flipkart. (Infinix)

Infinix Smart 10 5G: Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

The Infinix Smart 10 will feature a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. For photography, the device will include an 8MP dual rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The system will support 2K video recording and include features such as Pro Mode and Dual Video mode.

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

Under the hood, Infinix Smart 10 will be powered by the Unisoc T7250 processor. It will run on Android 15, layered with XOS 15. The operating system will incorporate features such as Folax Voice Assistant for voice-based tasks, an AI Wallpaper Generator that selects wallpapers based on user preferences, and AI Notes for quick note-taking and task management. A One Tap AI Button will allow users to access certain features directly.

Also read: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 review: Promising foldable but far from benchmark

Furthermore, the device is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery. According to the company, the battery is expected to offer up to 28 days of standby time, 40 hours of talk time, and 100 hours of music playback. The Infinix Smart 10 will also carry an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

In terms of durability, the device will feature a scratch-resistant back panel and has passed drop tests exceeding 25,000 instances. The Flipkart listing also mentions that the device has received a 4-year lag-free performance certification from TÜV SÜD. Additionally, it will come with dual speakers for audio output.

Also read: Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters

Infinix Smart 10: Colour Options and Price

The Infinix Smart 10 is likely to be available in four colour options: Titanium Silver, Sleek Black, Iris Blue, and Twilight Gold. Although Infinix has not disclosed the exact price, the Smart 10 is expected to fall under the Rs. 10,000 price range, which will make it a likely option for budget-conscious buyers.