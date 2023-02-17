Home / Technology / For creators, Instagram announces Broadcast Channels feature | 5 points

technology
Published on Feb 17, 2023

Creators can use it as a ‘casual, quick way to keep followers up-to-date,' said Instagram on its official blog.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature for Instagram, called 'Broadcast Channels' (Image courtesy: Instagram blog)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Meta has come up with feature called ‘Broadcast Channels’ for Instagram, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing it by starting his own ‘Meta Channel’ on the photo and video sharing service.

“Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tools for creators to invite all of their followers into and engage with their most interested fans,” Instagram said on its official blog.

Here is all you need to know about Instagram's Broadcast Channels:

(1.) According to Instagram, creators can use this feature as a ‘casual, quick way to keep followers up-to-date.’ They can use text, photos, videos and voice notes to share the latest updates.

(2.) Only creators can send messages. Followers, on the other hand, can only react to content, and vote in polls (put up by a creator to crowdsource fan feedback).

(3.) The channel will receive more updates in the coming months. These will include bringing another creator into a channel, collecting questions for an AMA (Ask Me Anything) via question prompts, and more.

(4.) For now, it is being tested with a handful of US creators, and will be expanded in the coming months. To be considered for early access (spots are limited), those interested can sign up here.

(5.) In the months to follow, the feature will be tested for two other Meta services: Messenger and Facebook.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Topics
instagram mark zuckerberg
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 17, 2023
