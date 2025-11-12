Instagram, Facebook accounts of these users to be deactivated due to…

Meta-owned Instagram and Facebook, along with TikTok and Snapchat, will soon begin deactivating accounts of underage users in Australia as part of the country’s new online safety law. The move, effective from December 10, marks the world’s first nationwide ban on children under 16 using social media without parental consent. The message will give users three options: download their data, freeze their profiles, or lose access to their accounts entirely.(AP)

Platforms to alert users before removal

According to a report by Reuters, social media platforms will send notifications to affected teenagers before their accounts are permanently deleted. The message will give users three options: download their data, freeze their profiles, or lose access to their accounts entirely.

This new regulation, introduced under Australia’s Online Safety Act, aims to protect children from the growing mental health risks linked to social media. Platforms that fail to comply could face fines of up to A$49.5 million ( ₹270 crore).

Age verification and detection

Instead of forcing users to upload identification documents, companies like Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat will rely on AI-driven systems that estimate users’ ages based on their online behaviour, including likes, comments, and engagement patterns.

If a user believes they were wrongly flagged as underage, they can appeal using age verification apps that analyse a selfie to confirm age. One such company, Yoti, which provides age-assurance technology for Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, says the process may take a few weeks to stabilise as users adapt.

“There’ll be a maximum of two to three weeks of people getting to grips with something that they do daily, and then it’s old news,” said Julie Dawson, Chief Policy Officer at Yoti.

A world-first approach to online safety

Australia’s new law requires social media firms to block or suspend accounts of users under 16 who don’t have parental approval. The legislation follows years of debate about the impact of social media on young people’s mental health, sparked by leaked internal Meta documents and growing public concern.

TikTok, which told Australian lawmakers it has about 200,000 users aged 13–15, said it is developing new tools to detect and report underage users.

Local livestreaming platform Kick, which was scrutinised after a tragic on-camera death earlier this year, has also confirmed plans to comply with the regulation and “introduce a range of safety measures.”

For the rest of Australia’s 20 million social media users, the change will have little immediate impact. But experts believe the law could set a global precedent, with other countries likely to follow suit in 2026, making Australia the first nation to formally draw a line on social media access for minors.