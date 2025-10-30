Instagram may soon allow you to tune your Reels algorithms

Instagram has started testing a new feature that lets users fine-tune the content they see in their Reels and Explore feeds. The experiment, announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, aims to give users more control over the app’s recommendation system, a growing area of focus for the company as it balances engagement with personalisation. The feature will allow people to “add and remove topics” based on their interests, effectively training the algorithm.(REUTERS/Representative)

According to Mosseri, the feature will allow people to “add and remove topics” based on their interests, effectively training the algorithm to show more of what they want and less of what they don’t. Initially, the test will be limited to Reels, with plans to expand to the Explore tab in the coming months.

A screenshot shared by Mosseri on Threads shows a new “Tune Your Algorithm” interface within the app. Users can browse a list of suggested topics, select those they find interesting, and deselect others that no longer appeal to them. This direct feedback loop is meant to replace the indirect signals Instagram currently relies on, such as watch time or post interactions.

While Instagram already allows users to mark individual posts as “Not Interested” or limit sensitive content, this test introduces a more proactive level of customisation. The company says it hopes the update will make feed curation more transparent and reduce frustration around random or repetitive content.

Mosseri also hinted that a similar feature could come to Threads in the future. The idea reportedly emerged after users began jokingly addressing “the algorithm” in posts, asking it to connect them with others who share similar interests, an unintended but telling insight into how users perceive algorithmic control on social platforms.

For now, Instagram hasn’t confirmed which users are part of the test or when the broader rollout might occur. However, the experiment underscores Meta’s ongoing effort to make recommendation-driven feeds feel more user-guided rather than entirely machine-decided.