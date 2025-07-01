Instagram now lets you share Spotify songs with sound in Stories, here’s how it works

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to share Spotify songs with playable audio directly in their Instagram Stories. Previously, sharing a track from Spotify to Instagram only displayed the album cover and a link without any sound. With this update, viewers can now listen to a short audio preview of the song right within the Instagram app, removing the need to switch platforms to hear the music. Instagram will now let users share Spotify songs in Stories, with playable audio previews directly within the app.(Unsplash)

How to Share Spotify Songs with Audio on Instagram

This feature enhances music sharing by letting users post songs, albums, or podcasts they are listening to on Spotify with an audio snippet embedded in their Instagram Stories. It aims to make music discovery easier for users on both platforms and offers a more engaging experience for followers.

To add Spotify songs directly to Instagram Stories, you can follow these steps:

Open the Spotify app on a smartphone. Find the song, album, or podcast they want to share. On the ‘now playing’ screen, tap the share icon. From the sharing options, select “Instagram Stories.” Spotify will prepare the content and open Instagram, and will create a new Story with the album art or a custom background and a snippet of the audio. Users can then add stickers, text, GIFs, or other Story elements before posting.

This update follows a recent feature rollout that enables users to stream Spotify songs directly in Instagram Notes, which allows followers to see and listen to what music is trending among their connections in real time.

Instagram Brings New Fonts and Hand-Drawn Symbols

Instagram’s new music sharing features aim to strengthen its position as a destination for music discovery. The platform hopes that by enhancing these features, it will be able to keep users engaged for longer and compete with apps like TikTok, which currently dominate music-driven social trends.

Additionally, Instagram announced it will introduce new fonts for Stories and Reels throughout the year. One of the first additions is a limited-time font inspired by the handwriting of singer-songwriter Rosalía. Users can also unlock hand-drawn symbols by Rosalía when typing certain character combinations like “:-)”, “***”, and “<3”, according to a TechCrunch report.