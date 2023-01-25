Home / Technology / ‘Identified potential network issue’: Microsoft as Teams, Outlook down in India

‘Identified potential network issue’: Microsoft as Teams, Outlook down in India

technology
Updated on Jan 25, 2023 01:59 PM IST

According to Dwondetector.com, there have been more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams.

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft Teams app is seen on the smartphone placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft Teams app is seen on the smartphone placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Microsoft on Wednesday said it has identified a ‘potential networking issue,’ as it investigated an outage that left Teams, the company's business communication platform, down for thousands of users in India. The outage has also affected Outlook, the US tech giant's email service.

“We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps,” Microsoft said in a tweet.

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks such outages, there were more than 3,700 incidents of users reporting issues with Teams. Social media, meanwhile, was flooded with memes, as is always the case with earthquakes or when a social media app goes down.

“Microsoft teams is down. me: perhaps I should do some other work. me: (proceeds to make memes for twitter),” tweeted a user, while another wondered whether it is just him, or the services are down for everyone.

Microsoft Teams went down in July last year as well, affecting thousands of users globally,

(With Reuters inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
microsoft corp.
microsoft corp.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out