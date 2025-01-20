iOS 19 tipped to come with a camera app revamp- Know what changes are expected

iOS 19 update will likely be showcased at the upcoming WWDC 2025 event in June. Soon after the showcase, Apple may also release the first beta version of iOS 19 with an official rollout set during the launch of the iPhone 17 series in September. We are yet to know about new features and upgrades for the iOS 19 update. However, a new report has highlighted the design changes for the Camera app. It is suggested that Apple may bring a VisionOS-like interface for the camera app, giving users more control over the app functionalities and easy access to certain features. Therefore, know iOS 19 has in store for the iPhone 17 series along with other compatible iPhone models. Here’s how the iOS 19 Camera app will look like with new changes. (Pexels)

iOS 19 to bring Camera app redesign

The upcoming iOS 19 update for iPhones is slated for some major upgrades in terms of Apple Intelligence, new features, and redesigns. After being popularised for rumours surrounding ChatGPT-like Siri, the iOS 19 update is expected to bring a redesigned Camera app for iPhone users. According to a video shared by Front Page Tech, the Camera app interface is getting a major overhaul that will provide users with a translucent panel with a greater view of the scene being captured. There will be a new feature layout for easy accessibility to camera modes such as panorama and slow-mo videos.

The iOS 19 Camera app may enable users to change image and video resolution with ease as it may introduce a new drop-down menu at the top of the display. These changes are speculated to be similar to VisionOS updates which are being introduced for the new range of Apple devices, the Vision Pro headset. In recent changes, it has been speculated that Apple is slowly transforming the iPhone iOS to look similar to the Vision Pro software, however, it's unsure how true are these rumours.

iOS 19 compatible devices

While rumours surrounding the iOS 19 Update are slim, however, we may have a clear vision to which iPhone model will support the upcoming iPhone software. Reportedly, the iOS 19 may come to the upcoming iPhone 17 series along with the latest iPhone 16 series. The update will also be rolled out to iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)