iPad Air 2024: What’s new and 8 key features that make it a practical tablet

iPad Air (2024) has been available for a few months now, and having put it through its paces, there are several key aspects worth highlighting. In our review on HT Tech, we discuss how it is a straightforward recommendation for most people looking to buy a premium tablet and how it offers enough ‘Pro’ features to be considered value for money. Here, let us explain eight key features of the new iPad Air that make it a reliable and feature-packed tablet device worth purchasing. iPad Air 2024 will receive iPadOS 18 soon, which introduces several new features, including the new supercharger calculator app—a first for the iPad. (Shaurya Sharma/ HT Tech)

iPad Air 2024’s M2 Chipset Makes It Future-Proof with Apple Intelligence Support

At the WWDC 2024 developers' conference, Apple confirmed that the Apple Intelligence AI feature would only be available on iPads launched with the M series of chips, including the M1, M2, and beyond. The M2 chipset found in the latest iPad Air—both the 11-inch and 13-inch models—ensures that users will have access to all the latest AI technology that Apple offers in the near future. Additionally, the M2 chipset is ideal for creative workflows on the iPad, including video editing in apps like LumaFusion and Final Cut Pro, or multi-layered design work in Procreate.

iPad Air 13-inch Model is Ideal for Content Consumption and Working

Before the iPad Air 2024 models were released, the only option for a large-screen iPad was the iPad Pro. Now, Apple offers a 13-inch screen with the mid-tier iPad Air 2024, alongside the standard 11-inch model. As an added bonus, the 13-inch model is slightly brighter than the 11-inch model (600 nits vs 500 nits).

It also supports various HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, ensuring top-notch content consumption on the new iPad, despite it not being an OLED panel.

Moreover, when you pair the iPad Air with the Magic Keyboard, it allows you to quickly write and perform a range of work-related tasks efficiently, thanks to the precise input and the large screen real estate of the 13-inch model.

iPad Air 2024 Gets Support for Apple Pencil Pro

The iPad Air 2024 and the iPad Pro 2024 are the only iPads that support the latest Apple Pencil Pro. Despite iterative updates to the second-generation Apple Pencil, the Apple Pencil Pro remains a refined product with its new Taptic Engine implementation, making it easy to know when you have changed your tool in Procreate or to access the tool menu by squeezing the Pencil. Additionally, hover and barrel roll support on the new iPads enhances accuracy for creative work.

iPad Air 2024 Has a Great Set of Speakers with Excellent Stereo Separation

Although it does not feature the quad-speaker setup of the iPad Pro, the audio experience from the iPad Air is excellent. The highs, mids, and lows are well balanced, the stereo separation is ideal, and it is loud enough to be heard even in noisy environments. This makes it ideal for content consumption, alongside the large 13-inch screen.

Redesigned Front Landscape Camera Makes FaceTime Calls Better

If you have used an iPad in the past, you will know how awkward FaceTime calls could be due to the camera being positioned at the top of the screen. This resulted in awkward angles for both parties, making it difficult to see the person and keep your head in the right position. The new generation iPad Air and Pro models address this by placing the front camera on the side instead of the top. This makes video calls look more natural, as most people hold their iPads sideways.

With the M2 chipset and 8GB RAM, you can easily tackle in-depth projects on apps like Final Cut Pro.

The camera also supports Centre Stage, ensuring that you are always framed correctly.

5G Connectivity with Cellular Models

The iPad Air 2024 supports 5G connectivity if you opt for the cellular variant. This is ideal for users who use their iPad as a standalone device and are frequently in areas where Wi-Fi isn’t available. With 5G now mainstream and most carriers offering plans, it makes even more sense to get the cellular model for added convenience.

Performance Stays Consistent Thanks to Powerful Internals

Apple has not compromised on performance with the new iPad Air. With the M2 chipset and 8GB RAM, you can easily tackle in-depth projects on apps like Final Cut Pro. In day-to-day usage, the iPad Air performs smoothly despite having a 60Hz screen. Animations remain buttery smooth, app opening times are instant, and it maintains efficiency thanks to its battery life. It can easily last over 10 hours for video content consumption, but expect a 30-40% drop in battery life with intensive tasks.

iPadOS 18 Brings Several Quality-of-Life and Useful Updates

The iPad Air 2024 will receive iPadOS 18 soon, which introduces several new features, including the new supercharger calculator app—a first for the iPad, and Genmoji for better self-expression through AI-generated images, and even AI-powered writing and language tools to making writing easier.

Additionally, for the first time ever, you will be able to customise the appearance of your icons with a new Dark Mode look and the ability to add a tint of any colour.



Written by: Shaurya Sharma, HT Tech