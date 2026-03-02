iPad Air with Apple M4 chip launched in India: Check India price, features and dale date

Apple has expanded its tablet lineup in India with the launch of a new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip. The device comes in two display sizes and brings changes to performance, memory and wireless connectivity. Pre-orders will open on March 4, while sales will begin on March 11 in select markets, including India. iPad Air with Apple M4 chip, Wi-Fi 7 and up to 12GB memory has been launched in India. By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

M4 iPad Air: Price, Variants and Pre-Order Details The iPad Air 11-inch Wi-Fi model starts at Rs. 64,900. Interested buyers can choose between 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The tablet will be available in Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Grey colour options. Both Wi-Fi and cellular variants will be offered.

iPad Air, powered by M4: What’s new this year The new iPad Air is powered by Apple’s M4 chip, which features an eight-core CPU and a nine-core GPU. Apple said the device delivers up to 30 per cent faster performance compared to the previous M3-based model and up to 2.3 times faster performance than the M1 version.

The GPU supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, which can improve graphics rendering in supported apps and games. The tablet now includes 12GB of unified memory, an increase from the earlier generation. Apple said the memory bandwidth reaches up to 120GB per second.

The M4 chip also includes a 16-core Neural Engine. According to the company, it is up to three times faster than the Neural Engine in the M1 chip. This is expected to improve on-device processing for artificial intelligence features and other machine learning tasks.

Connectivity upgrades Apple has added its N1 wireless networking chip to the new iPad Air. This enables support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread. Cellular models include the C1X modem. Apple claims this modem can deliver up to 50 per cent faster cellular data speeds while consuming less power than the previous generation. The device supports 5G and eSIM.

Camera, audio and software The iPad Air continues to feature a 12MP front camera placed along the landscape edge. It supports Centre Stage, which keeps users in frame during video calls. Apple also said it has improved stereo speaker performance, with changes that are more noticeable on the 13-inch model.

The tablet runs on iPadOS 26. The update introduces a redesigned interface and a new windowing system aimed at improving multitasking. The Files app has been updated, and a new Preview app allows users to view and edit PDFs and images. The software also adds support for background tasks.

Apple has included Apple Intelligence features in the new update, with on-device AI tools integrated into supported apps.