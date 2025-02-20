iPhone 14 is dead, it is replaced by a powerful younger cousin iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e made its debut on February 19 as the newest entrant in the iPhone 16 series. While the tech enthusiasts around the globe were waiting for a comparatively affordable iPhone SE 4, Apple surprised everyone with the iPhone 16e. Although iPhone 16e does offer a chance for consumers to experience flagship level features without burning a hole in the pocket, it is also the reason that iPhone 14 is now dead. Yes, iPhone 16e also marks the end of iPhone 14 and a couple of other models as Apple doesn’t want the old models to cannibalise the sales of newer model. Apple has officially discontinued iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone SE 3, removing any internal competition that iPhone 16e may face. After the launch of iPhone 16 series, iPhone 14’s price was reduced down to ₹ 59,900 as the new iPhone 16e is also priced the same, it can be considered a better replacement for the former flagship. (Apple)

iPhone 14 replaced by iPhone 16e

After the launch of iPhone 16 series, iPhone 14’s price was reduced down to ₹59,900 as the new iPhone 16e is also priced the same, it can be considered a better replacement for the former flagship. iPhone 16e uses the similar chassis as the iPhone 14 but with a twist. Instead of vibration toggle, the new iPhone gets a customisable Action Button that was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models. On the other hand, the vanilla iPhone 16 models got a new design while the Pro models got a size upgrade.

Apart from the chassis, the iPhone 16e also shares the display with iPhone 14. This means, the iPhone 16e gets a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and unlike other iPhone 16 series phones, the new model comes with a notch. But being a better replacement for iPhone 14, iPhone 16e is powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM and a new C1 modem for improved connectivity. It also supports Apple Intelligence features such as Visual Intelligence, Writing Tools, Genmoji, and more.

Apple iPhone lineup now starts at ₹ 59,900

As iPhone SE 3 is discontinued, the new iPhone 16e is now the cheapest phone offered on Apple’s website at a starting price of ₹59,900. Although the iPhone 16e is not an affordable offering, it is now the cheaper iPhone 16 series model that you consider. With this new model, Apple aims to target consumers who aim to use the latest features without spending for flagship cosmetic upgrades. While many may argue that the new iPhone 16e is just a downscaled iPhone 16, an Apple user will understand it is much more than that.