iPhone 14 price slashed by 14% during Flipkart Monumental Sale- All details

Republic Day is almost here and several e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, and others have commenced their sale. However, if you are planning for electronic purchase then, the Flipkart Monumental Sale could be the right destination for you to grab huge deals and discounts on desired products. If you are someone who is looking for a flagship range smartphone but do not wish to spend a hefty amount, then we have found the right model at a reasonable price. Flipkart is currently providing a great deal on the iPhone 14 model with a 14% discount and additional offers with bank cards and exchanges. Therefore, know more about the iPhone 14 price drop and how to get it at a reasonable price. iPhone 14 ais vailable at a huge discount on Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know.(AFP)

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: iPhone 15 price slashed during the sale - Check out all details

iPhone 14 price drop

The iPhone 14 was originally priced at Rs.59990 for a 128GB storage variant in India. However, during the Flipkart Monumental Sale, buyers can get it at just Rs.50999, which is 14% less than the original price. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

As per Flipkart’s listing, buyers can avail 10% off up to Rs.1500 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions at a minimum purchase of Rs.4999. Buyers can also get 10% off up to Rs.1000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions. Now, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.30200 off on iPhone 14. However, the exchange value will be calculated on the basis of the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

Also read: iPhone 16 price dropped during Flipkart Monumental sale- Check out latest offers

Therefore, with bank and exchange deals, the iPhone 14 can be bought under Rs.45000 from Flipkart which showcases a great deal if you have a limited budget.

Should you iPhone 14?

Despite being an older generation smartphone, the iPhone 14 is still one of the most selling iPhone models due to its affordability and powerful features. The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a Face ID notch on the top. The smartphone is powered by the A15 Bionic Chip, providing powerful performance and ease in multitasking. It comes with a dual-camera setup consisting of a 12MP main and 12MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, it offers a promising battery life that will keep your usage going throughout the day. Therefore, at under Rs.45000, it could be a better option.