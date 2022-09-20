iPhone 14 Pro Max has peak charging speed of 27W: Report

Apple launched its latest iPhone series – fourteenth – at its Far Out event on September 7. As part of this series, the company introduced four iPhones, including iPhone 14 Pro Max. Being an Apple device, the smartphone has a host of top-end features. However, according to a Chinese website, Pro Max has peak charging speed of up to 27W; on this front, the website said, even less expensive Android devices fare better than this newly-launched smartphone.

It is to be noted, that the Cupertino-based giant, like other companies, does not reveal battery capacity or charging speed of its products.

The test

As per a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan, the test was performed by China's Chongdiantou. During the test, Pro Max was connected to various chargers available in the market, including Apple's old 5W chargers, as well as the 30W ones. Testers also used the 90W and 140W chargers that come with Macbook Pro 2019 and Macbook Pro 2021 respectively.

It was found that the 5W, 18W and 20W chargers did not generate peak output. However, with the remaining charging units, iPhone 14 Pro Max was found to have charging speed of 27W.

For this speed, users will have to power up their smartphone with Apple's 30W USB Type-C power adapter.

Battery capacity of iPhone 14 series

Chongdiantou claimed that the battery capacity of iPhone 14 is 3,279mAh, while that of iPhone 14 Pro is 3,200mAh. Meanwhile, the capacity for Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus is 4,323mAh and 4,325mAh respectively.

