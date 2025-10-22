iPhone 15 gets major price drop on Amazon: Now available at just Rs…

iPhone 15 price drop: If you’re looking to buy an iPhone without spending a fortune, Amazon’s latest deal on the iPhone 15 makes it possible. Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 15, making it one of the most affordable Apple smartphones currently available in India. The festive season offer brings the iPhone 15 down to around Rs. 53,100, a significant drop from its original launch price of over Rs. 69,000. On top of this, you can also take advantage of additional bank and exchange offers to lower the effective price even further. Here’s how. iPhone 15 is now available at a discounted price on Amazon with additional bank and exchange benefits.(Apple)

iPhone 15: Price Drop on Amazon

The iPhone 15 is now listed on Amazon at Rs. 53,100, down from its original launch price of over Rs. 69,900. The price drops further with select bank offers. For instance, HDFC Bank credit card EMI users can get an additional Rs. 750 off, bringing the effective price to Rs. 52,350. To ease the upfront cost, buyers can select no-cost EMI plans starting at Rs. 2,327 per month.

Furthermore, Amazon is also offering exchange benefits that let you trade in your old devices for discounts up to Rs. 50,300, depending on the phone model and its condition. This combination of direct discounts, bank offers, and trade-ins has made the iPhone 15 one of the most affordable iPhones currently available in India.

iPhone 15: Worth Buying?

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch OLED display that reaches peak brightness of 2,000 nits, though the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. The device runs on Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, which claims to offer fast performance and efficiency across apps and multitasking.

For photography, the iPhone 15 includes a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide lens at the rear, while the front camera is 12MP, suitable for selfies and video calls. The device also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.