From refrigerators to smart TVs: Grab these home appliance offers before the festival sale ends

The festive season is underway, and many shoppers are looking to upgrade their homes. With the Amazon and Flipkart Festival Sale 2025 live, this is the time to grab appliances that improve daily life. From refrigerators to smart TVs, these deals make it easier to bring home essentials at discounted prices. Here are some of the top options available now. Upgrade your home this festive season with top appliance deals from Amazon and Flipkart sales.

Samsung 236L Convertible Double Door Refrigerator

Samsung’s 236L Convertible Double Door Refrigerator combines a frost-free freezer-on-top design with 3-star energy efficiency. It features convertible storage modes, a digital inverter compressor, Power Cool, and Fresh Room functions. Toughened glass shelves, a vegetable drawer, LED lighting, and multi-flow cooling keep food fresh for up to 15 days. It is priced at Rs. 25,490 on Amazon.

Philips NA120/00 Air Fryer

The Philips NA120/00 Air Fryer offers a 4.2L capacity and uses Rapid Air Technology to fry with up to 90% less fat. Its 1500W motor supports 12 preset cooking modes, including fry, bake, grill, and roast. It is available on Flipkart for Rs. 4,399.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC

LG’s 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC (TS-Q19YNZE) delivers cooling with energy savings. AI Dual Inverter technology reduces power consumption by up to 83%, while the anti-bacterial filter and auto-clean feature maintain healthy airflow. Six convertible modes, 4-way air swing, turbo mode, sleep mode, and self-diagnosis functions make operation simple. The AC comes with a 10-year compressor warranty and is available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

LG 32L Microwave Oven

LG’s 32L Microwave Oven offers 1300W power and energy-efficient cooking. It allows reheating, defrosting, and preparing meals with up to 88% less oil. Priced at Rs. 15,990 on Amazon, it provides convenience for festival cooking.

Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV

The Vu 55-inch Vibe Series Smart TV combines 4K QLED clarity, MEMC motion enhancement, and an 88-watt soundbar. It supports voice assistants, multiple viewing modes, and low-lag playback. Users highlight its vibrant colors, deep blacks, and quality audio. The TV is priced at Rs. 32,290 on Amazon.