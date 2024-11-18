iPhone 15 gets 15,000 price cut on Amazon: Check deal, bank offers and more

iPhone 15 is currently available at more than ₹15000 price cut on Amazon. iPhone 15 is one of the most value for money models in iPhones in the current Apple portfolio. Although it was launched last year, it shares a lot of features with the current flagship iPhone 16. It comes with a 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more. At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB storage was priced at ₹79,900 India. However, Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at just ₹63,900 in Amazon sale after ₹16,000 off. iPhone 15 gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor.(HT_PRINT)

iPhone 15 deal on Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 is listed at ₹63,900 on Amazon after 20% off from original price of ₹79,900. In addition to this, buyers can get a ₹4000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Bank credit card transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to ₹59,900. Apart from this, Amazon is offering up to ₹25,700 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to ₹38,200. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 at ₹38,200 in Amazon Sale after ₹41,700 off.

Apple iPhone 15 edges are not as flat as its predecessor. The edges of the new iPhone are slightly curved which will make it easier to hold and carry. The design will also make it feel lighter. The Apple iPhone 15 gets slim bezels and notchless design with the Dynamic Island. At the rear, the phone gets frosted glass and a slightly larger camera lens. Another big noticeable change is the USB-C port at the bottom edge.