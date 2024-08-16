iPhone 16 could outshine Pixel 9 series due to these 4 reasons

iPhone 16 launch is now less than a month away, with August already halfway gone and September fast approaching. Many are excited about the new iPhone for several reasons, but this year, it seems the iPhone will face more competition, thanks to the Pixel 9 series, which has already launched, along with more refined products from other rivals. However, Apple is expected to have several tricks up its sleeve, and if the leaks and speculation are to be believed, there are several reasons why the iPhone 16 could outshine the Pixel 9 when it launches. Read on to find out. iPhone 16 series is expected to bring major refinements over the iPhone 15 models. (Bloomberg)

iPhone 16’s A18 Chipset Will Outperform the Google Tensor G4 In Terms Of Raw Power

It goes without saying that Apple chipsets are usually a generation ahead of what Android flagships offer. Google’s Tensor chips aren’t the best when it comes to sheer performance, even losing out to chipsets from Qualcomm. Therefore, compared to the A18 chipset expected in the iPhone 16, the Tensor G4 may fall short. This suggests that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro could be more powerful for performance-oriented tasks such as gaming and more. However, the same cannot be said for on-device AI processing, as Google has made significant strides with Google Gemini on the Pixel.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternatives with wider outer screens: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and more

iPhone 16 Is Expected To Have A New ‘Capture Button’

Much like professional SLRs and mirrorless cameras, the iPhone 16 series is rumoured to come with a new ‘capture button,’ allowing users to take pictures by pressing the button, and even mimic real camera features like half-press to focus and more. This is expected to be introduced across the lineup and will join last year’s Action Button. As a result, the media-capturing experience on the iPhone could be better than on the Pixel 9, which may attract buyers, given that camera performance is now a significant priority for many users.

Also Read: Apple Watch soon get this useful AI feature with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1- All details

iPhone 16 Pro Will Feature Titanium, Making It Potentially More Durable Than The Pixel 9 Pro

Just like last year’s iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature titanium as the base material for the frame and sides. In theory, this makes it more durable than the Pixel 9 Pro’s aluminium frame. That said, more will be revealed when the iPhone 16 series launches, but given how durable the iPhone 15 Pro has been, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the iPhone 16 Pro double down on this. You can check the iPhone 15 Pro’s durability almost a year after its launch in this article.

Also Read: Apple partners up with Kim Kardashian ‘again’, launches new limited edition headphones at Rs. 29000

iPhone Remains Superior In Video Recording

While photo quality can be subjective, and some may not prefer how iPhone photos look, the iPhone still remains the best smartphone for video recording. The combination of ProRes LOG, HDR, and Cinematic Mode means that the iPhone can even be used for content creation. In fact, we have been using the iPhone 15 Pro for video shoots, and it performs well. Additionally, we have noticed significant improvements in Cinematic Mode, which now offers better edge detection and focus transitions than ever before.

This is only expected to get better with the iPhone 16 series. As for the Pixel 9 Pro, Google claims to have enhanced the experience significantly, and with Video Boost, the Pixel 9 Pro can now even handle 8K video. However, it remains to be seen how it performs in real-world scenarios and whether it can match the flexibility and reliability of iPhone video that has made it into a creator favourite.