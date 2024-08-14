Google Pixel 9 series doubles down on AI with these cool features: Add Me, AI Weather, Magic Editor, and more

Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the vanilla Pixel 9 were officially launched yesterday at the Made by Google event. As expected, alongside the hardware, Google also focused heavily on the software, with the Google Gemini AI features being a major highlight. The new Pixel 9 series features the most AI features of any Pixel series to date. Let’s take a look at the top AI features coming with the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9. Google Pixel 9 Pro features the most AI features out of all the models.(Google)

‘Add Me’ Solves Group Picture Woes

How many times have you had to ask someone to take a group photo just because the person taking the photo would miss out on being in the shot? This happens to everyone, but Google is back with its AI tricks to solve this. It works by first taking a picture without the person taking the photo, leaving space for one person in the frame. Then, one of the people who was in the first shot takes the photo while the original photographer steps into the empty space in the frame. Google later stitches these together using AI to create a merged group shot.

AI Weather Is Here

Google’s brand-new Pixel 9 series comes with an all-new weather app that lets Gemini do the work for you by generating AI-powered weather summaries. This can be handy for people who may not have the time to go through detailed weather forecasts.

Magic Editor Makes You Wonder What Is A Photo?

Building on the principles of the Magic Eraser, Google has introduced a new Magic Editor feature that allows users to reimagine a photograph after taking it. In the demo, Google showed how you could select a field of grass, type a prompt asking for it to be replaced with wildflowers, and get a completely different photo. You can also use prompts to add objects that weren’t there before. In theory, you can replace any object in your photos and experiment to create something that didn’t exist in the first place.

A Brand-New Gemini Assistant Experience

Gemini is now at the heart of the Pixel 9 phones, with deep integration that can be triggered using the power button. It can handle complex queries and even has a new Gemini Live mode that allows users to have “free-flowing” conversations with Gemini (available only for Gemini Advanced subscribers).

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Exclusive Features

Thanks to the new 5X lens on the Pixel 9 Pro, users can utilise the Video Boost AI feature to achieve up to 20x zoom. Additionally, you can capture 8K video using Video Boost by converting your 4K videos. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold also includes features such as Night Sight video, Video Boost, and more.

Pixel Studio Looks Fun

You may have created AI images using text prompts before. Now, Google Pixel Studio makes the same possible using an on-device model and Google Imagen 3 to create fun images. You can get creative with prompts and generate images in various styles.