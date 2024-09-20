iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro goes on sale today: Check out prices, offers, and more

Apple iPhone 16 series is finally available in India after officially making its debut on September 9, 2024. The new generation of iPhone includes four models, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As the sale began today at 8 AM, several interested buyers queued outside of the flagship Apple stores in BKC, Mumbai and Saket, Delhi. iPhone 16 series is now available to purchase online in retail stores, check details. (Apple )

This year the craze for iPhone 16 is equally high as over 37 million smartphones have been reserved during the pre-booking period. Now, buyers can finally take a look at the new iPhone 16 models at the stores and experience the new upgrades before buying. If you are also planning to get the latest iPhone then check out iPhone 16 series prices, current offers, and other details.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus price in India

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in five colour variants: Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White.

iPhone 16 128GB Rs.79900 256GB Rs.89900 512GB Rs.109900 iPhone 16 Plus 128GB Rs.89900 256GB Rs.99900 512GB Rs.119900

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max price in India

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in four colour variants: Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colours.

iPhone 16 Pro 128GB Rs.119900 256GB Rs129900 512GB Rs.149900 1TB Rs.169900 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB Rs.144900 512GB Rs.164900 1 TB Rs.184900

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro discounts and offers in India

Apple iPhone 16 series will be available to buy on the Apple Store and other offline partnered stores. As part of the new launch, Apple is providing a Rs.5000 instant discount on any iPhone 16 model using American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Buyers can also avail of no-cost EMI options to get greater benefits on the purchase of the iPhone 16 series.

Apart from bank and EMI options, buyers can also avail Apple’s trade-in programme where they can greater benefits by exchanging their old iPhone models with the new iPhone 16 model. Apple is currently offering up to Rs. 67,500 discount as part of a trade-in deal. However, the official price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro: What’s new

This year Apple has integrated a new A-series chipset which claims to offer faster performance and greater AI capabilities. In the coming months, iPhone 16 users will also get Apple Intelligence which is a suite of AI features. Apart from performance benefits, the iPhone 16 model consists of a new Camera Capture Button that become a new highlight of the new generation of iPhones.