iPhone 16, Motorola Edge 50 Neo, and more discounted during Flipkart Big Bachat Days Sale: Check offers

2025 is here, and with it, Flipkart has introduced the Big Bachat Days Sale, running from January 1 to 5. This sale is the ideal time to purchase mobile phones at discounted prices, including premium models like the iPhone 16 series, budget options, and more. Let us take a closer look at the top deals from Flipkart. iPhone 16 has dropped to an all-time low price on Flipkart.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 128GB model, which launched at ₹79,900, has been officially discounted on Flipkart and is now available for ₹74,900 without any additional card offers. If you combine available bank offers, you can receive an extra ₹4,000 off, bringing the price down to just ₹70,900— ₹9,000 cheaper than its launch price.

This is an excellent value-for-money deal for anyone looking to buy the latest iPhone 16 series, featuring Apple Intelligence AI capabilities and the new camera control button. The 256GB model is also discounted and available for ₹84,900.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is available for ₹20,999. By applying eligible bank offers, you can save an extra ₹1,000. This device offers exceptional value, featuring an LTPO display, military-grade 810H certification, flagship-grade cameras, and five years of OS upgrades.

Vivo T3X 5G

The Vivo T3X 5G is available at a reduced price as well. The 128GB variant, originally priced at ₹17,499, is now being offered at ₹12,499. By combining applicable bank offers, you can get an additional ₹1,500 off.

Motorola G85 5G

The Motorola G85 5G is now priced at ₹17,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Combine it with credit card offers to get up to ₹1,850 off.

Vivo V40E

The Vivo V40E is also discounted and available for ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Depending on your bank card, you can avail yourself of an additional ₹1,500 discount, bringing the price under ₹26,000.