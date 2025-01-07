Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

iPhone 16 Pro Max, Galaxy S24 Plus, and more on sale this week: Check out the best mobile deals

ByShaurya Sharma
Jan 07, 2025 01:25 PM IST

Multiple smartphones, ranging from flagships to mid-rangers, are on offer this week. Here are the best deals we spotted.

2025 has kicked off with multiple smartphones available at discounted prices, including flagship models, entry-level devices, and mid-range options. In fact, several websites have ongoing sales, including Flipkart’s Vijay Sales and Amazon, offering certain models at attractive prices. Let us tell you about the top smartphone deals you can grab this week in India. Read on.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched with an MRP of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,44,900.(Bloomberg)
The iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched with an MRP of 1,44,900.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, which typically retails for 1,44,900, is available for 1,30,650 during the Vijay Sales, without applying any card offers. This is part of the Apple Day Sales. However, you can sweeten the deal further by combining bank offers, with several banks offering discounts of up to 4,500. This is definitely the lowest price the iPhone 16 Pro Max has been in India, and it’s great value for money.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus on Flipkart is now available for 67,999, which is much lower than its launch price. Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is launching in just a few weeks, but it will certainly be priced higher than what you’d pay for the S24 Plus right now. As things stand, the S25 Plus may not be all that different from the S24 Plus. So, if you’re looking for a solid smartphone with a large screen around 65,000 to 70,000, the S24 Plus 256GB model certainly fits the bill.

iPhone 16

Another iPhone on this list is the iPhone 16 base model, which is available for 70,900 on Vijay Sales. This is a 9,000 discount off its MRP of 79,900, and of course, you can sweeten the deal further by combining bank offers, where you can get an extra 4,000 in instant discounts, bringing the price down to 66,900. This is certainly the lowest the iPhone 16 has been since its launch and definitely great value for money. If you consider the features that are also included with the iPhone 16 Pro, such as the camera control button, Apple Intelligence, and more, it's worth it.

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4, which has an MRP of 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, is now retailing for 27,999. on Amazon On top of this, you can get an additional 2,000 discount when checking out with compatible credit cards, bringing the price down to 25,999. For this price, you are getting a solid mid-range device with a great set of specs, including the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, a bright 120Hz display, 100W charging, a 5,500mAh battery, and more.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On