iPhone 16 Pro Max, Galaxy S24 Plus, and more on sale this week: Check out the best mobile deals

2025 has kicked off with multiple smartphones available at discounted prices, including flagship models, entry-level devices, and mid-range options. In fact, several websites have ongoing sales, including Flipkart’s Vijay Sales and Amazon, offering certain models at attractive prices. Let us tell you about the top smartphone deals you can grab this week in India. Read on. The iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched with an MRP of ₹ 1,44,900.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, which typically retails for ₹1,44,900, is available for ₹1,30,650 during the Vijay Sales, without applying any card offers. This is part of the Apple Day Sales. However, you can sweeten the deal further by combining bank offers, with several banks offering discounts of up to ₹4,500. This is definitely the lowest price the iPhone 16 Pro Max has been in India, and it’s great value for money.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus on Flipkart is now available for ₹67,999, which is much lower than its launch price. Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is launching in just a few weeks, but it will certainly be priced higher than what you’d pay for the S24 Plus right now. As things stand, the S25 Plus may not be all that different from the S24 Plus. So, if you’re looking for a solid smartphone with a large screen around ₹65,000 to ₹70,000, the S24 Plus 256GB model certainly fits the bill.

iPhone 16

Another iPhone on this list is the iPhone 16 base model, which is available for ₹70,900 on Vijay Sales. This is a ₹9,000 discount off its MRP of ₹79,900, and of course, you can sweeten the deal further by combining bank offers, where you can get an extra ₹4,000 in instant discounts, bringing the price down to ₹66,900. This is certainly the lowest the iPhone 16 has been since its launch and definitely great value for money. If you consider the features that are also included with the iPhone 16 Pro, such as the camera control button, Apple Intelligence, and more, it's worth it.

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4, which has an MRP of ₹29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, is now retailing for ₹27,999. on Amazon On top of this, you can get an additional ₹2,000 discount when checking out with compatible credit cards, bringing the price down to ₹25,999. For this price, you are getting a solid mid-range device with a great set of specs, including the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, a bright 120Hz display, 100W charging, a 5,500mAh battery, and more.