iPhone 16 Pro price at around 80000 after discount on Amazon ahead of Prime Day Sale

Amazon has finally announced the Prime Day Sale, which will take place this weekend, from July 12 to July 14. While the sale will bring huge deals and discounts on electronics products across categories, the iPhone 16 Pro model is already available at a great discounted price. Therefore, if you have been waiting for the sale to upgrade your smartphone, then Amazon is providing a great deal on the iPhone 16 Pro just ahead of the awaited sale. This way, you do not have to rush through the sale hours and purchase your desired colour and storage variant at a reasonable price. Therefore, know how you can benefit from buying the iPhone 16 Pro before the sale and what offers are currently available. Amazon has dropped the iPhone 16 Pro price, know how to get a better deal.(Bloomberg)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro discount

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro is originally priced at Rs.119900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, on Amazon, the smartphone is available at just Rs.111900, giving buyers a 7% discount. Alongside the reduced price, Amazon is also offering amazing bank offers to further reduce the price. Therefore, buyers can avail flat Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.71940. This offer also applies to SBI, Kotak, and Amazon Pay ICICI Credit CBCC Credit Card.

Alongside Rs.11000 discount (including bank offer), buyers can also take advantage of Amazon’s exchange offer. As per the website listing, buyers can get up to Rs.47150 off on the iPhone 16 Pro if they trade their old smartphone. For instance, if you own an iPhone 14 Plus with a 256GB storage variant, then you can get up to Rs.27600 off on the purchase, bringing the price of the iPhone 16 Pro down to just Rs.81300.

Why should you buy Apple iPhone 16 Pro?

The iPhone 16 Pro is the latest generation model by Apple that offers flagship features. From performance to premium camera quality, this smartphone does all the work. The iPhone 16 Pro relies on the A18 Pro chip for performance and managing powerful AI-related tasks. The smartphone also comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 48MP main fusion camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 5x telephoto zoom lens. With iPhone 16 Pro, users will also get up to 27 hours of video playback time, making it a great choice in the flagship segment.