iPhone 16 series sale starts tomorrow: Know who should buy the new-gen iPhone

On September 9, Apple launched the iPhone 16 series with a new attractive design and features. The pre-order for the new-generation iPhone gained much popularity as over 37 million iPhone models were reserved. Now, finally, the iPhone 16 series sale starts tomorrow, September 20 and interested buyers can finally get their hands on the device. Planning to get the iPhone 16 series? Know if it's worth the upgrade considering your current device. (Bloomberg)

If you are someone who is sceptical about whether you should buy the iPhone 16 series or not, then we have curated a list of who should look for an upgrade and who should skip buying the new iPhone 16 series. This guide will help you make an informed and practical decision before investing a huge amount of money in a newer model.

Who should upgrade or skip the standard iPhone 16 models?

Reports suggest that an iPhone owner uses the device at least for 3 to 4 years as Apple tends to provide durable smartphones with longer security and software support. Therefore, if you are an iPhone 13 series or other new model user, then you can skip the iPhone 16 models, as you may not experience a significant change in user experience.

However, if you are holding on to older generation iPhones such as iPhone X, iPhone 8, or others, then should upgrade to the new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus as it will provide faster performance, Dynamic Island, Action Button, and the new Capture Button, which will significantly boost your performance and user experience. Lastly, if you are an Android user and want to upgrade to the iOS ecosystem then, you can start with a standard iPhone 16 model.

Who should upgrade or skip the iPhone 16 Pro models?

This year’s iPhone 16 Pro models include several new features and upgrades that may compel you to buy. Now, the question is, if the new model is worth the upgrade considering your current device. Well if you are an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max or an earlier iPhone model user then upgrading to the new iPhone 16 Pro could be a good option since the older devices have started showing major issues such as battery life, slow performance, and others.

However, if you are currently using an iPhone standard model, upgrading to a new iPhone 16 Pro model could also be a better option as firstly you can opt for a trading discount. On the other hand, you get a better camera, performance, and a more flagship user experience. Additionally, you will also be transitioning from a 60Hz display to a 120Hz ProMotion display.

Now who should not upgrade, if you are using iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro models then you do not want to upgrade as these devices have all the latest features that are working quite well and they would last at least for another two years.