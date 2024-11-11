Menu Explore
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: 3 biggest upgrades expected in 2025 iPhone

ByAishwarya Panda
Nov 11, 2024 02:37 PM IST

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: know about the three major upgrades coming to the next generation iPhone ahead of the September 2025 launch.

It has been two months since Apple launched the iPhone 16 series. While buyers are still analysing the upgrades and improvements over its predecessor, Apple has already started developing next year’s iPhone 17 series. When it comes to upgrades, Apple majorly focuses on software, performance, and camera rather than design. However, with the iPhone 17 series this persona about Apple upgrades may change as several changes are expected.

The Apple iPhone 16 plus during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US.(Bloomberg)
Over the past few months, several leaks about the iPhone 17 models have been surfacing online. Therefore, to know what upgrades are expected we have curated a comparison between the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 models to know how Apple plans to bring the change next year.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: 3 rumoured upgrades:

Display: This year, Apple did not announce any significant display upgrade for the standard iPhone 16 model as it featured the same 6.1-inch Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Now, with the iPhone 17, the company may bring a bigger 6.27-inch display with ProMotion technology to provide a 120Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the new generation would be bigger and smoother in terms of usage.

Camera upgrades: While the rear camera specs have been under the covers, the iPhone 17 is expected to get an upgraded selfie camera in comparison to the iPhone 16. The current iPhone 16 features a 12MP TrueDepth camera, however, the iPhone 17 is expected to come with a 24MP selfie camera.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro may come with a major camera upgrade- Here’s everything we know

Performance: Alongside design and camera upgrades, Apple is also rumoured to offer improved performance for next year’s iPhone 17. Currently, the iPhone 16 is powered by the new A18 chip with 8GB RAM. It was the first time where Apple introduced a new chipset for the standard model, making it one of the most powerful phones. Now, with the iPhone 17, Apple is rumoured to include an A19 chip which is expected to be faster and more efficient than its predecessor.

While the iPhone 17 model is slated for big upgrades, Apple is speculating to discontinue the “Plus” series to introduce the iPhone 17 Air. This new model will be introduced as the slimmest flagship iPhone model with all the powerful features and specifications. Therefore, iPhone 17 Air could be the main highlight of the iPhone 17 series.

Alongside the new iPhone 17 Air, the tech giant may also bring its own Wi-Fi 7 Chip to reduce dependency on Qualcomm chips. However, this new chip may come to iPhone 17 Pro models.

