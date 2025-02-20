iPhone 16e launch: Why the new Apple model is first of its kind

iPhone 16e launch has created a buzz among tech enthusiasts around the globe and while it is not as affordable as the experts were expecting it to be, it does mark a big jump for Apple. The new iPhone 16e comes with iPhone 14’s chassis, display and iPhone 16’s processor and features but it is still first of its kind. It was expected that Apple will launch a new-gen iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2025, however, the tech giant surprised everyone by adding a new member in the iPhone 16 series. If you are skeptical about buying the new ‘entry-level’ iPhone, here are a few facts that you should know about the iPhone 16e. iPhone 16e made a surprise debut as the tech enthusiasts were waiting for iPhone SE 4 launch.(Apple)

First ‘e’ iPhone model

Apple has a history of launching affordable versions of its flagship models in the past like the iPhone 5C and iPhone XR. The new iPhone 16e also appears to fall in that category but it's the first ever Apple phone to sport an ‘e’ in its name.

C1 modem makes its debut

iPhone 16e comes with Apple's C1 chip, the first in-house designed modem. The company claims that it is the most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone and offers fast and reliable 5G connectivity. Until now, Apple has relied on brands like Qualcomm for modems and the company has been trying to create its own model for the past several years. The acquisition of Intel's modem business in 2019 was also part of this effort. Now, iPhone 16e has become the first Apple device to get an in-house designed modem.

USB-C under ₹ 60,000

iPhone 16e priced at ₹59,900 is the cheapest phone in Apple’s current portfolio and it is also the first iPhone under ₹60,000 that features USB-C port. For those who are unaware, Apple moved away from Lightning Port since the launch of iPhone 15 series due to global standards.

Apple Intelligence out-of-the-box

The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled its AI-suite called Apple Intelligence at the WWDC 2024 and it was supposed to arrive with the iPhone 16 series last year. However, Apple delayed the launch for later iOS 18 versions. iPhone 16e is now the first-ever Apple phone that comes with Apple Intelligence right out-of-the-box.