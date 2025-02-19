iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: How Apple’s new ‘affordable’ phone is different from the flagship

iPhone 16e made a surprise debut on February 19 as the world was waiting for the launch of iPhone SE 4. The newest entry in Apple’s smartphone lineup is a first of its kind, however it joins the iPhone 16 series that was unveiled at a special Apple event a few months ago. Although the iPhone 16e is not an affordable offering, it is now the cheapest iPhone 16 series model that you consider. With this new model, Apple aims to target consumers who aim to use the latest features without spending for flagship cosmetic upgrades. While many may argue that the new iPhone 16e is just a downscaled iPhone 16, an Apple user will understand it is much more than that. iPhone 16e price in India begins at ₹59,900 and it will be offered in three storage options. Buyers will have colour options to pick from - White and Black. For context, iPhone 16 price begins at ₹79,900. If you are planning to invest in a new iPhone 16 series phone, we have listed out everything that is different in the iPhone 16e. iPhone 16e made a surprise debut as the tech enthusiasts were waiting for iPhone SE 4 launch.(Apple)

iPhone 14 chassis with a twist

iPhone 16e uses the similar chassis as the iPhone 14 but with a twist. Instead of vibration toggle, the new iPhone gets a customisable Action Button that was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models. On the other hand, the vanilla iPhone 16 models got a new design while the Pro models got a size upgrade.

Sporting the notch

Apart from the chassis, the iPhone 16e also shares the display with iPhone 14. This means, the iPhone 16e gets a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and unlike other iPhone 16 series phones, the new model comes with a notch.

Benefits of Apple silicon

iPhone 16e comes with C1 modem. For those who are unaware, it is the first modem designed by Apple and the most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone, delivering fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity. Apple silicon — including C1 — the all-new internal design, and the advanced power management of iOS 18 all contribute to extraordinary battery life.

2-in-1 camera system

Unlike other iPhone 16 series phones, the iPhone 16e comes with a single camera lens. The 48MP fusion camera takes super-high-resolution photos and with an integrated 2x Telephoto, users have the equivalent of two cameras in one, and can zoom in with optical quality to get closer to the subject and easily frame their shot.