iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Should you buy the budget model or wait for flagship price drop

Apple will launch the new iPhone 17 series next week at the “Awe Dropping” event. With new models coming, Apple is expected to reduce the prices for previous generation models, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. While many buyers are planning to get the new iPhone 17 models, many are also waiting for the official price drops. Waiting for iPhone 16 price drop? Then you might want to look at the latest deals on the iPhone 16e model.(Apple)

There is another contender in the market which you may want to consider for your smartphone upgrade. Yes, we are talking about Apple’s new budget model, the iPhone 16e, which debuted earlier this month. Now, the question is, should you get the iPhone 16e at an affordable price, or wait for the iPhone 16 price drop, if you’re considering buying an older generation model?

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Price in India, offers, and expected discounts

The iPhone 16e comes at a retail price of Rs. 59,990 for the 128GB storage variant. However, buyers can get it under Rs. 50,000 on Amazon with a 14% e-commerce discount and exchange offers. Therefore, it could be a reasonable buy if you are considering powerful specs and the iOS ecosystem.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 currently retails for Rs. 79,990 for the 128GB variant. However, if Apple announces a price drop, we can expect the revised price for the iPhone 16 to be Rs. 69,990 after the iPhone 17 launch. Now, with the upcoming sale, exchange offers, and discounts, the smartphone can be bought at around Rs. 60,000. Despite the price drop, there’s a massive Rs. 10,000 difference between the iPhone 16e and the iPhone 16, which buyers may have to consider.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: What’s the difference

Design: The iPhone 16 comes with a refined design featuring Dynamic Island, Camera Capture button, and more. It offers a more stylish look than Apple’s budget phone. iPhone 16e resembles iPhone 14 with a display notch, and it does not have the new camera button. However, both models offer similar durability with an IP68 rating.

Display: iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 both feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, iPhone 16 has a brighter display with up to 2000nits at peak, and iPhone 16e has 1200nits peak brightness.

Camera: The iPhone 16 features a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Whereas the iPhone 16e sports a 48MP single rear camera. For selfies, both models feature a 12MP front camera.

Performance: The iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 are both powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. In addition, both models support Apple Intelligence.

Battery: The iPhone 16 is backed by a 3,561mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 16e has a bigger 4,005mAh battery. In addition, Apple claims that teh budget model offers 2 hours of extra battery life compared to iPhone 16.