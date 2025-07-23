iPhone 17 Air 5G phone: Price in India, specifications, camera, design and more

Apple is gearing up for its annual iPhone launch event in September 2025, with the spotlight firmly on a brand-new addition to its flagship lineup, the iPhone 17 Air 5G. Positioned as the sleekest iPhone ever, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to combine portability, performance, and a refreshed design philosophy. Here's a detailed look at everything known so far about the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, including its expected price in India, specifications, camera details, and more. iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch in September, 2025.(Majin Bu)

iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-Thin Design

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a super slim design, with a body thickness reportedly around 5.5 mm, making it the thinnest iPhone to date. The phone is also expected to weigh approximately 145 grams, offering a lightweight form factor aimed at users who prefer compact and elegant devices.

The device may come with a 6.6-inch OLED display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth scrolling, improved touch responsiveness, and better power efficiency. The edge-to-edge screen design and premium materials could position the iPhone 17 Air as a serious competitor to the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge in terms of both design and usability.

iPhone 17 Air: Expected specifications

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Air is likely to run on Apple’s next-generation A19 Bionic chip, paired with 8GB of RAM for better multitasking and overall system performance. The phone is expected to offer 5G connectivity, ensuring fast data speeds and reliable network performance globally.

Battery capacity is tipped to be around 2800mAh, slightly smaller than other models in the lineup, due to its ultra-thin profile. Apple’s software optimisations and power-efficient chipset are expected to compensate for the smaller battery size.

iPhone 17 Air: Camera features

In terms of optics, the iPhone 17 Air might feature a single rear camera, enhanced by Apple’s Fusion Camera technology. This setup could support up to 2x optical-quality zoom, making the most out of a minimal hardware layout. A high-resolution front-facing camera is also expected, aimed at delivering quality selfies and video calls.

iPhone 17 Air: Colour options and availability

Leaked information suggests that the iPhone 17 Air could launch in four colour options: black, silver, light gold, and a new light blue variant. The latter is expected to resemble the shade used on the MacBook Air M4.

The phone will likely be launched alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September 2025. It is expected to go on sale shortly after the launch event through Apple’s official website and authorised retailers.

iPhone 17 Air: Expected price

India: ₹89,900

United States: ₹899

UAE (Dubai): AED 3,799

As anticipation builds ahead of Apple’s fall event, the iPhone 17 Air could emerge as a distinct option for those seeking a blend of style, performance, and 5G readiness, all in an ultra-slim frame.